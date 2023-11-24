Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold refute dating rumors after DWTS elimination

Dancing with the Stars season 32 episode 9, titled A Celebration of Taylor Swift, aired recently and saw the likes of Harry Jowsey and his partner Rylee Arnold being eliminated after an entertaining round of performances. The two performed to Swift’s romantic hit, August.

The performance earned them an impressive score of 30 but was not enough to save them from elimination after a series of poor performances on the show. Regardless, the performance also saw the two engage in what was initially perceived to be a kiss. The incident led to rumors of the two finally confirming the fact that they are dating.

However, that proved to be a bit of a false alarm, as both the stars claimed after the performance that they had in fact not kissed, and continue to remain close friends.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold claim they did not kiss during final DWTS season 32 performance

Judges and fans alike seemed stunned by the kind of chemistry that they showed in the performance. During one of the steps, the two were engaged in a long embrace and Jowsey seemed to have kissed Arnold on the lips.

When asked about it after the performance, Jowsey initially claimed that he had indeed kissed his partner:

“Yeah, a little bit. It's been so special. I can't believe we made it this far. For Rylee's first season, it's so incredible to see her live out her dreams. I can't believe I was a part of her dreams coming true."

However, speaking after their elimination, both the DWTS stars appeared to refuse that an actual kiss had taken place. Jowsey claimed that they did not kiss during the dance, and later remarked that he “felt sick” due to the rumors.

On the other hand, Arnold jokingly warned her colleague to stay away. The two are well aware of the constant rumors their time on the show has created. Jowsey claimed that the entire experience had been crazy, and said that he was glad people continued to trust them with their votes in recent weeks.

The two were continuously criticized for their performances and luck finally seemed to run out during the recent episode. Jowsey even suggested that he was half certain the support had been a result of their lack of skills, as the two had become a bit of a meme:

“Obviously the scores haven't been the best, but the fact that we have this army of people that have been voting for us and rooting for us, whether they're doing it because they think it's a meme or because they really love us, has been really incredible."

Hence, both Jowsey and Arnold seemed well aware of the fact that their performances did not warrant a place in the semifinals, which are set to begin airing on November 28, 2023.

With only a handful of talented couples left competing for the title, fans will be itching to watch the upcoming knockouts. New episodes of DWTS season 32 are aired every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.