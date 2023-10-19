Who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars Season 32 Episode 4? Theme, scores and more explored

In a night dedicated to celebrating a century of Disney magic, the latest episode of Dancing With The Stars season 32 Disney 100 Night was nothing short of enchanting. Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the episode featured performances set to iconic Disney songs. But the magic couldn't save everyone. Despite a high-scoring performance, NFL star Adrian Peterson and his partner Britt Stewart were sent home.

The pair danced a Viennese waltz to Baby Mine from Dumbo and earned a score of 25 out of 30, their highest yet. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were all present to critique the performances, with Derek Hough even making a paddle mistake that added a touch of human error to the otherwise polished event.

Unpredictable audience votes lead to Adrian Peterson's Dancing With The Stars season 32 exit despite high score

Shocking elimination of Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart

In a surprising turn of events, Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart found themselves saying goodbye to Dancing With The Stars season 32. Their Viennese waltz to Baby Mine from Dumbo was well-received, earning them a score of 25. Derek Hough praised the couple, stating they had "literally transformed before our eyes." Yet, the audience votes didn't align with the judges' scores, leading to their elimination.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy stole the show with their Paso Doble set to Un Poco Loco from Coco. They earned a top score of 27, setting a high bar for the Dancing With The Stars season 32.

Here’s a complete scoreboard of Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 4:

Xochitl & Val: Paso doble, 27 out of 30

Ariana & Pasha: Contemporary, 25 out of 30

Charity & Artem: Viennese waltz, 24 out of 30

Jason & Daniella: Foxtrot, 24 out of 30

Lele & Brandon: Rumba, 22 out of 30

Harry & Rylee: Quickstep, 21 out of 30

Mira & Gleb: Waltz, 21 out of 30

Adrian & Britt: Viennese waltz, 21 out of 30

Mauricio & Emma: Paso doble, 19 out of 30

Barry & Peta: Jazz, 18 out of 30

Alyson & Sasha: Jazz, 18 out of 30

Derek Hough's paddle mistake and Barry Williams' past

In a moment that reminded viewers that even professionals can make mistakes, Derek Hough accidentally raised a paddle showing a score of 6 instead of 7 while judging Lele Pons. This minor hiccup added a layer of authenticity to the live event. Barry Williams, who performed a jazz routine to He's a Tramp from Lady and the Tramp, shared a personal tidbit. He revealed that years ago, he had auditioned for the legendary Bob Fosse, which led him to explore jazz dance.

Selma Blair's advice to Alyson Hannigan

Selma Blair, a former Dancing With The Stars contestant, made a special appearance. She visited the rehearsal studio to offer some words of wisdom to Alyson Hannigan. Blair, who had to leave the show last year due to health concerns, provided valuable insights that seemed to resonate with Hannigan, who is currently at the bottom of the leaderboard.

From Lele Pons' Rumba to Jason Mraz's Foxtrot

Several other contestants had noteworthy performances in Dancing With The Stars season 32. Lele Pons danced a rumba to Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King and received a score of 22. Jason Mraz, who has been consistently good, scored 24 for his foxtrot. Mauricio Umansky performed a Paso Doble to The Sorcerer’s Apprentice from Fantasia and earned a score of 19.

Final thoughts

Dancing With The Stars season 32’s magic of Disney couldn't shield Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart from elimination, despite their high score. The episode was a mix of highs and lows, from Xochitl Gomez's leaderboard-topping performance to the paddle mistake by judge Derek Hough.

Guest appearances and personal revelations added layers to the competition. As the season progresses, it's clear that audience votes can be as unpredictable as the performances, making every episode a must-watch. The stakes are high, and as this episode showed, anything can happen. The next episode of Dancing With The Stars season 32 is set to air on Tuesday, October 24 at 8 pm ET.