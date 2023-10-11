Who is Derek Hough married to? Brooke Burke admits she was tempted to have an affair with DWTS partner while the show ran

Brooke Burke, the co-winner of Dancing With the Stars season 7, appeared as a guest on former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke's podcast S*x, Lies and Spray Tans on October 9, where she discussed her partnership with her former dance partner in the show, Derek Hough.

Brooke Burke said on the podcast that:

"I actually hoped we would have had a love affair. I can't recall ever saying that I believe".

Even though both Brooke Burke and Derek Hough were not involved with anyone then, currently, Derek Hough is wed to Hayley Erbert. The couple, who became engaged in June 2022, got married on August 26, 2023, in Monterey County, California, in front of 106 guests.

Derek Hough was not involved with Hayley Erbert when he participated in DWTS with Brooke Burke

Hough and Erber have been dating for a long time (Image via Instagram / @hayley.erbert / @derekhough)

The final week of August saw the marriage of Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, two longtime Dancing With the Stars contestants. Their pre-wedding ceremony started on August 24.

Although the two DWTS alums are now happy and married, Derek Hough was not yet involved with Hayley Erbert when he was on the show with Brooke Burke. Brooke herself is now engaged to Scott Rigsby.

According to PEOPLE, the pair exchanged vows during a small wedding ceremony in a Redwood Forest that also included a grand barn dance party. Julianne Hough, Hough's sister, and friends Jenna Johnson, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, and Maria Menounos were among the celebrities who attended the ceremony.

"We got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees,"

Erbert said to PEOPLE regarding the spot they selected for their ceremony. He further added that:

"They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

On August 24, a welcome party was held at a cliffside home in Carmel to kick off the event. The next day, the couple hosted a garden rehearsal dinner for their wedding party and their family.

The bride and groom also exchanged traditional vows during their wedding, which Hough's brother-in-law officiated.

Hayley and Derek’s story started in 2013

According to Entertainment, the couple initially got to know one another in 2013 Hayley Erbert was selected for the So You Think You Can Dance tour. Hough later became a troupe member of the Dancing With the Stars cast in September 2015. Even though they started dating during this time, they kept their relationship quiet.

Glamour reported that during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hough appeared to admit that he was dating someone. As reported by Us Weekly at the time, Hough stated,

"I see myself married and have kids within the next five years."

When Ellen asked if he was dating anyone, he said,

"Perhaps, maybe I am."

On May 4, 2017, the pair finally made their relationship public on Instagram.

Brooke Burke reveals that she shared a very strong bond with Derek

On Monday, Brooke Burke, who is currently engaged with Scott Rigsby, revealed on Cheryl Burke's podcast S*x, Lies and Spray Tans that she and Derek Hough had a close relationship while they were on DWTS.

Even though they originally had some issues, Brooke admitted that she eventually started feeling something for Derek. She even desired a romantic relationship with Hough. She added:

“Let me tell you why: You are intertwined with someone's body when you're not a dancer. There is no way that I have ever been so connected — besides with a lover or a husband — than I was with Derek. And it's every single day.”

Brooke Burke described her magical interaction with Derek on Dancing With the Stars. She also took a stroll down memory lane. She further added that she felt Derek was so innocent, young, and protected.

Brooke Burke and Derek Hough were named the DWTS season 7 champions. Before joining the panel of judges in 2020, Hough won the dancing competition six times over the years. On the other hand, between 2010 and 2013, Brooke served as the show's host.