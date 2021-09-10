Who is Scott Rigsby? All about Brooke Burke's fiancé as couple announce engagement 

E! 's Wild On! and CBS's Rock Star: INXS host Brooke Burke recently announced her engagement to Scott Rigsby in an exclusive to People. The couple have reportedly been dating since 2019. On September 8, the star celebrated her 50th birthday with her husband, family, and a few friends.

Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby recently went on a vacation to Italy's Amalfi Coast. Brooke was spotted in Italy with a large diamond ring, and it is presumed that Scott proposed to Brooke on her birthday.

Around 2019, Brooke Burke told reporters,

"He [Scott Rigsby] is a sweetheart, a really sweet guy. Yesterday I used the 'B' word. I was like, 'Whoa! Boyfriend?! Babe, do you want to be my boyfriend?!' I had to change his name in my contacts to 'Boyfriend.'"

Who is Brooke Burke's fiancé, Scott Rigsby?

Scott Rigsby is reportedly 52 years old and is one of the founding members of a real estate firm based out of Santa Monica, Industry Partners. Rigsby is stated to have extensive experience in the real estate industry and has worked with Industry Partners for 11 years after co-founding it in 2010.

According to his profile information on the Industry Partners' website, Scott Rigsby was the vice president of Lee & Associates/West Los Angeles. He is also known to specialize in "work environments and adaptive reuse projects in West Los Angeles."

As per his LinkedIn page, Scott has a Bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Arizona. Scott currently lives in the Pacific Palisades.

From Brooke Burke's interviews, it is also known that Scott has two children from a previous relationship. Brooke said,

"It is awesome because he is a great father."

Further adding,

"He has two children, and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other."

Brooke was previously linked to David Charvet, whom she married in 2011 and divorced in 2020. She was also married to Garth Fisher from 2001 to 2005.

