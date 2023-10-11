Who got eliminated from DWTS season 32 episode 3? Motown Night recap

DWTS season 32 features a glowing list of celebrities and their pro partners gunning for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Each week, one contestant gets funneled out of the competition, leaving only the crème de la crème dancing till the very end.

Episode 3, themed Motown Night, premiered on October 10 and included performances by twelve pairs, one of which had to leave the main stage. This week's performers included Allyson Hannigan, Jason Mraz, Mauricio Umansky, Barry Williams, Tyson Beckford, Ariana Madix, Mira Sorvino, Harry Jowsey, Xochitl Gomez, Lele Pons, Charity Lawson, and Adrian Peterson.

The panel was graced by guest judge Michae Strahan. The GMA host and former pro footballer joined judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Spoiler alert: This article includes details from the latest DWTS episode

Jason Mraz came out on top with the highest scores of the evening, tied with Ariana Madix. Tyson Beckford placed last with the combined votes of the judges and audience, which led to his elimination.

DWTS season 32: Tyson and Jenna got eliminated

Motown Night on DWTS had the celebrities pull out all the stops with their awe-inspiring Foxtrot, Rumba, Cha-cha, Jive, and Quickstep. With Michael Strahan added to the panel for the evening, the contestants scored out of a possible 40 points.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna were eliminated on Motown Night owing to their underwhelming performance, making them the third pair to be sent home on DWTS season 32.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson's Foxtrot failed to leave a lasting mark on the panel on DWTS Motown Night. Their hard work was acknowledged, but they were criticized for their missteps and lack of finesse. The duo landed at the bottom of the table with a total of 20 points out of a possible 40, and when combined with America's votes, their position still remained the same.

DWTS season 32 episode 3: Motown Night saw two celebrities tie for first place

Episode 3 also saw two duos bag the first 9s of the season. It was noted that all dancers had elevated their performances from the previous weeks.

Barry Williams and his pro-partner Peta flaunted their Tango choreography and received great appreciation from the judges for their timing, polishing, and ability to captivate them. Their performance on The Temptation earned them a score of 25 out of 40. He credited his mother, a DWTS alum, as his inspiration for joining the show.

Bringing "joy" with their Quickstep routine, Adrian Peterson and Britt showcased their "best dance," according to Derek. They were also praised by the guest judge, Michael Strahan. However, they weren't "quite there." The pair scored 22 out of 40.

DWTS dynamic duo Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber didn't walk onto the stage, they paddleboarded. Displaying effortless energy throughout their performance to the classic track Ain't No Mountain High Enough, they impressed the judges. The pair was appreciated for taking the opportunity to "climb the mountain" and showing improvement. They were awarded 24 points out of 40.

Also taking the stage on Motown Night were Harry Jowsey and Rylee with a Foxtrot performance. Harry was "starting to flow" and the judges took notice, scoring him 24 out of 40 points. Picking up from an underwhelming show last week, Mauricio and Emma's Foxtrot this time was considerably better than their older dances, but still had room for improvement. They scored 23 out of 40.

Mira Sorvino and DWTS pro-partner Gleb switched it up with a little Rumba routine. Although they scored 26 out of 40, Mira was critiqued for letting her nerves show and not maintaining character for the entirety of the dance. Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong showed off their Cha-cha moves and received rave reviews with 27 out of 40 points.

Xochitl Gomez snatched the spotlight yet again, with her partner Val scoring an incredible 32 out of 40 points, all credit to their smooth Foxtrot performance. The judges noted this as a "beautiful display of elegance and grace" with a touch of playfulness.

One of the top-scoring pairs of the night with a total of 32 points, Charity Lawson and Artem, blew the judges' socks off with their Foxtrot choreography to My Girl. The panel had nothing but excellent things to say, calling this performance "gold standard," "smooth," and "elegant."

Tied for the top spot on Motown Night were Jason Mraz and Ariana Madix, both scoring a sky-high 34 out of 40 points and earning the first 9s of the season.

Getting yet another taste of victory was the DWTS duo of Jason Mraz and Daniella, who jived to Do You Love Me. The I'm Yours singer shocked the judges and audience alike with an unexpected, perfectly executed cartwheel. Receiving massive applause, Jason and Daniella were told their performance was "a testament to the power of dance" and "brilliant."

Ariana Madix and Pasha displayed more than just dance; their performance was overflowing with emotion. Ariana dedicated her DWTS Motown Night Quickstep act to her late father. The judges were floored by them and noted it was "fantastic" and "stunning."

The celebrities who will progress further in season 32 aren't depending on their dance prowess alone. Viewers can text or call to vote for their favorite acts in each episode, which will be considered in combination with the judges' scores to determine the fate of the contestants.

DWTS season 32 episode 4 will be ready to groove along to on October 17 on ABC at 8 PM ET.