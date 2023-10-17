How old is DWTS' Rylee Arnold? Harry Jowsey's dance partner's journey explored

At just 18 years of age, Rylee Arnold is making headlines as she dances her way through season 32 of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS). Paired with Harry Jowsey, the duo has become the talk of the town. It is interesting to note that this isn't the first time Rylee stepped onto the DWTS stage. She was a participant in DWTS: Juniors back in 2018 when she was only 13 years old.

Rylee's journey from a junior participant to a pro dancer in the main show is nothing short of remarkable. Her older sister, Lindsay Arnold, is a veteran DWTS pro. Rylee has also been vocal about her life off the dance floor, as she navigates through the challenges of Type 1 Diabetes, a condition she was diagnosed with in 2021.

Rylee Arnold made it to the finals of DWTS Juniors in 2018

Rylee Arnold first stepped onto the DWTS stage as a 13-year-old in the 2018 season of DWTS: Juniors. She was paired with Miles Brown, and the duo made it to the finals, ultimately finishing as runners-up. Mentored by her older sister Lindsay Arnold, Rylee showcased her talent at a young age.

Her performance on DWTS: Juniors was so impressive that she became the only junior pro to transition to the main DWTS show. Moreover, she was also ranked third at the World DanceSport Championship.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the executive producer of the show, Conrad Green stated:

"It feels like a lot of things coming full circle...She's just 18. And to give you a sense of the heritage of Dancing now, some of her earliest memories are coming into watch Lindsay performing on the show when she was a kid."

Lindsay was last seen on the show when she partnered up with Bachelor star Matt James in season 30.

Away from the glitz and glamour on the dance floor, Rylee Arnold faces several challenges with respect to her Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis. She is vocal about the same and often takes to social media to share updates about her treatment as she spreads awareness about the condition.

Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey recently became the subject of much speculation after rumors about the duo being in a relationship surfaced online. They were asked about the same after their performance at Latin Night and did not confirm or deny the rumors. As per ET, Harry Jowsey responded by saying:

"We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it's been great."

Rylee agreed and Jowsey stated that they wished to "keep the mystery."

Rylee Arnold, at 18, has already made a significant impact on the Dancing With the Stars franchise. Starting her journey at age 13 on DWTS: Juniors and finishing as a runner-up, she has successfully transitioned to the main show, a feat no other junior pro has achieved.

Her family legacy in the show, her openness about her health struggles, and her potential for future success make her a compelling figure in the world of dance and entertainment.