Beloved Emmy Award-nominated actor Mark Margolis sadly passed away on August 3, 2023, at the age of 83 in New York. He reportedly passed away after suffering from a short illness at the Mount Sinai Hospital. The legendary actor stepped into the world of acting at a young age and left a massive legacy behind with all his phenomenal works in both movies and TV shows over his long-spanning career.

Margolis is best known for his portrayal of Hector Salamanca in the hit AMC series Breaking Bad and its critically acclaimed spin-off show Better Call Saul. Apart from that, Mark Margolis is also well-known for being part of many notable movies and TV series, including Pi, Oz, Scarface and many more.

Top 10 Mark Margolis TV series and movies, including Breaking Bad, Scarface, and more

1) Scarface (1983)

Mark Margolis played the role of Alberto The Shadow in the hit 1983 movie Scarface. It is a crime drama movie that is written by Oliver Stone and directed by Brian De Palma. Margolis's character in the movie, Alberto The Shadow, was a Sosa henchman.

Scarface chronicled the story of Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee. The character was played by Al Pacino, who arrived in Miami penniless at the time of the Mariel boatlift and turned into an influential drug lord.

2) The Equalizer (1985-89)

Margolis portrayed the significant character Jimmy in the critically acclaimed TV show The Equalizer. It is a spy-thriller series created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan. Here, Margolis' character was an expert in surveillance and a company veteran.

The series revolved around a retired intelligence agent named Robert McCall, who had a suspicious past. He utilized his former career skills to bring justice on behalf of other innocent individuals who ended up in dangerous and deadly circumstances.

3) Pi or π (1998)

The actor played one of the lead roles, Sol Robeson, in the 1998 movie Pi or π. Written and directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film is an intensely woven psychological thriller. The character portrayed by Margolis, Sol Robeson, was a man burdened with immense knowledge, and the protagonist of the movie, Max's mentor, helps him on his journey to self-discovery.

Pi or π centered around a mathematician named Max Cohen, who had an obsession with finding the hidden complete order in real-life and contrasting two perfectly irreconcilable entities.

4) Oz (1998-2003)

Mark Margolis played the role of Antonio Nappa in the notable TV show Oz. It is a popular prison drama TV series, which was developed by Tom Fontana. Margolis' character in the show, Antonio Nappa, was a Sicilian inmate.

The series depicted the story of the Oswald State Correctional Facility, formerly known as the Oswald State Penitentiary. It was a fictional maximum-security level 4 state prison in New York.

5) Requiem for a Dream (2000)

In the highly acclaimed psychological thriller film Requiem for a Dream (2000), Mark Margolis played the role of Mr. Rabinowitz. Darren Aronofsky and Hubert Selby Jr. served as the screenplay writers of the movie, with Aronofsky in the directorial role. Margolis' character, Mr. Rabinowitz, was a caring and supporting friend of the protagonist Sara Goldfarb.

Requiem for a Dream revolved around four individuals, including Sara Goldfarb, Harry Goldfarb, Tyrone C. Love, and Marion Silver, who are affected by drug addiction. It showcased how their addiction altered their emotional and physical conditions.

6) The Fountain (2006)

In the critically acclaimed 2006 movie The Fountain, Mark Margolis portrayed the pivotal character of Father Avila. It is an epic romantic drama movie directed and written by Darren Aronofsky. The director wrote the character of Father Avila, particularly for Margolis, which earned him much popularity.

The Fountain chronicled a total of three storylines associated with immortality and loves lost. Here, an individual's pursuit of avoiding their own fate in his lifetime or even beyond it.

7) The Wrestler (2008)

Mark Margolis played the character of Lenny in the 2008 movie The Wrestler. It is a hit sports drama movie that was written by Robert Siegel. Darren Aronofsky served as the director of the film.

The Wrestler revolved around a washed-up former wrestler named Robin Ramzinski or Randy 'The Ram' Robinson, played by Mickey Rourke, who continued to wrestle despite health risks. He also tried to reconcile with his estranged daughter.

8) Breaking Bad (2009-11)

In the fan-favorite 2009 series Breaking Bad, Mark Margolis played one of the most popular roles of Hector Salamanca. Breaking Bad is a crime drama show created by Vince Gilligan.

Margolis' character in the series, Hector Salamanca, was an ex-high ranking member of the Juarez Cartel. Hector ended up in a wheelchair and could not speak due to having a severe stroke. As such, he was seen communicating with the help of a bell attached to his wheelchair.

The series chronicled the epic story of the rise and fall of Walter White, an underpaid chemistry teacher with stage-three lung cancer, who ended up being one of the greatest drug lords.

9) Black Swan (2010)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, this psychological horror movie sees Andres Heinz, Mark Heyman, and John McLaughlin as screenplay writers. Margolis portrayed the role of Mr. Fithian in the 2010 critically acclaimed movie Black Swan. The character played by him in the movie was a patron.

Black Swan centered around an ambitious ballet dancer named Nina Sayers, portrayed by Natalie Portman, at the New York City Ballet Company. The story follows the dancer's striking journey in the production of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.

10) Better Call Saul (2016-2022)

In the mega-hit spin-off series of Breaking Bad, titled, Better Call Saul, Mark Margolis reprised his titular role of Hector Salamanca. It is a legal drama series created by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan. Margolis' character was seen as Tuco's uncle and a respectable member of the cartel.

Better Call Saul revolved around the fan-favorite character from Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman, showcasing the transformation of Jimmy McGill. McGill is a former con artist who is trying to be a respectable lawyer into the flamboyant criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Other noteworthy movies and TV series of Mark Margolis include Hannibal, Stand Up Guys, Jakob the Liar, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, House of D, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Blue Bloods, American Horror Story: Asylum, The Affair, The Blacklist, and several others.