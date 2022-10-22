From Scratch: How did the beautiful life of Amy and Lino change forever?

From Scratch, the brand new Netflix limited series, is a captivating tale of passion, love, pain and the act of letting go. The riveting romantic-drama miniseries starring Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea premiered on Netflix this Friday, October 21, 2022.

Tembi Locke and Attica Locke have served as the creators of From Scratch, which was inspired by the former's highly-celebrated memoir titled From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home.

Apart from Eugenio Mastrandrea and Zoe Saldaña, the promising cast list for From Scratch entails Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai, Terrell Carter, Roberta Rigano, Jonathan Del Arco, Medalion Rahimi, Peter Mendoza, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jonathan D. King and others.

Since its arrival, the limited series has created quite a positive buzz among viewers for its splendid cinematography, gripping storylines and enthalling acting performances by the lead cast members.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and find out some of the biggest highlights of From Scratch.

Some significant From Scratch takeaways explored

What happened to Lino?

Lino and Amy's story began in Florence, where the two met and fell in love. After Lino moved to Texas to begin a new chapter with Amy, it was not easy for them to build their life together. The couple had to face many difficulties regarding their families and work.

However, they fought for their love, overcoming every obstacle thrown in the way, finally getting married without Lino's father's approval. The couple had a destination wedding in Florence, where they first met, thus making the event more special.

Although Lino's parents didn't show up at their wedding, the ceremony went beautifully and the newly married couple began their new chapter of life. They even went on to adopt a girl named Idalia. However, Amy and Lino's lives were suddenly rattled, with everything changing when Lino was diagnosed with cancer.

Initially, Lino was cured, but the cancer returned later only for worse. The disease engulfed Lino's life, leaving Amy and their little daughter Idalia shattered.

What happened to Amy after Lino's unfortunate demise?

Amy was completely heartbroken after Lino passed away. So much so that she didn't even want to get out of bed and talk to Idalia. But when her sister reminded Amy about the promise she made to Lino before his demise, Amy gathered the courage to pull everything together for Lino and their daughter.

She went with Idalia to Lino's birthplace, Sicily, to bring his ashes home. Later, Amy started bonding with her mother-in-law, getting connected through the mutual grief of losing Lino. Little Idalia also felt closer to her father while in Sicily, learning about their traditions and cultures, as did Amy.

Despite having doubts initially, in the end, Amy accepted her mother-in-law's offer to become the owner of their entire property so that she and Idalia can visit Sicily whenever they want as she felt that it would make both of them feel closer to Lino.

Watch the romantic-drama limited miniseries, From Scratch, currently streaming on Netflix.

