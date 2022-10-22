From Scratch ending explained: Does Amy accept her mother-in-law's proposal? 

Netflix's From Scratch is a brand new exhilarating and emotional romantic-drama limited series that made its arrival this Friday, October 21. The miniseries has been gleaned from author Tembi Locke's beloved novel From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home.

Writer Locke has also acted as the creator of the miniseries, along with Attica Locke. The creators of From Scratch have served as the executive producers, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Zoe Saldaña, Richard Abate, Jermaine Johnson and Will Rowbotham.

The limited series has already begun to get a lot of positive responses from viewers since its arrival on Netflix for its engaging and touching storyline, absorbing acting performances and a heart-warming ending.

Read on to find out more about the ending of From Scratch in detail.

Disclaimer: major spoilers of From Scratch ahead.

The ending of Netflix's From Scratch explained

What happens after Lino passes away?

From Scratch chronicles an enthralling and heartening love story about two lovers, Amy, played by Zoe Saldaña and Lino, played by Eugenio Mastrandrea, who first meet in Florence, Italy. The two have a strong connection from the very beginning and as expected, soon fall in love. Lino even moves to Texas, US, where Amy lives, to make their relationship work.

Despite having several serious family issues, the two get married and start a seemingly picture-perfect life together. However, everything turns upside down when Lino gets diagnosed with cancer. But with proper treatment and care, he gets better.

Soon the couple adopt a little girl, Idalia, to make their family complete. Although they have some tumbles here and there, Amy and Lino are happy. However after a few years, Lino's cancer returns, this time more severe than before. His health deteriorates and he passes away, leaving Amy emotionally shattered.

It becomes extremely hard for Amy to imagine her life without Lino by her side. She completely breaks down and it affects her entire family, along with her daughter Idalia. But to keep her promise to Lino, Amy pulls herself together and travels to Sicily with Idalia, Lino's birthplace, to take his ashes home.

What happens in Sicily?

Upon her arrival in Sicily, Amy's mother-in-law, Filomena, welcomes her and Idalia with open arms. The two can feel each other's pain in losing Lino. Being in Sicily makes Amy feel closer to Lino, comforting her.

When in Sicily, Filomena puts forward a proposal for Amy at one point. She wants Amy and Idalia to hold ownership of all their property, hopes Amy to come back again. With this, Amy initially feels as if Filomena is forcefully trying to make her stay in Sicily.

However, when she extends her stay, she starts to get closer to Filomena and the place itself. Seeing Idalia getting to know more about her dear father by being at his birthplace and home makes Amy happy and fulfilled. So in the end, she decides to accept her mother-in-law's offer.

At the very end of the miniseries, the audience can see Amy letting go of the last bit of Lino's ashes, which she kept inside her locket, out in the air in Sicily. Viewers are bound to feel emotional as Amy, with a shaken voice utters, "You're Home" after she releases the ashes.

From Scratch is currently streaming on Netflix.

