What time will Zoe Saldana's From Scratch Season 1 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Netflix's latest mini-series From Scratch is all set to premiere this month, bringing in a beautiful multicultural love affair led by Zoe Saldana.

The romantic drama will follow Amahle Wheeler (Zoe Saldana), who goes abroad to study in Italy and falls in love with a talented cook Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea). It will explore the beauty of submerging oneself in a completely different culture and will heavily focus on cuisine as one of its defining themes.

From Scratch is based on Tembi Locke's memoir, titled From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. The author, who is also a screenwriter for the series, worked with her sister Attica Locke to develop her book into a television series.

From Scratch also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassi, and Roberta Rigano in various roles. A trailer for the series was released by Netflix earlier this month.

The limited series will premiere on October 21, 2022, at 3 am EST on Netflix.

From Scratch trailer: A love affair with a culture

The limited series will feature a love story that transcends the bonds of nations and cultures. Described as a love letter from Sicily, the series will explore the positives of cultural blending, something that shows have previously depicted as negative in a lot of relationships.

The trailer also hinted that the show will cover a large part of Amahle's life, starting from the budding romance to marriage and childbirth.

The synopsis for From Scratch reads:

"Inspired by the memoir, ‘From Scratch’ is a cross-cultural love story that follows Amahle "Amy" Wheeler (played by Zoe Saldaña) an American student studying abroad in Italy, as she meets and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef."

The synopsis continues:

"Their whirlwind romance faces many unforeseen challenges, including their very different cultural backgrounds; true to real life, it is also infused with lightheartedness and moments of humor that exist alongside the more serious ones."

The synopsis also talks about the more serious issues that the show will deal with. It states that when Lino has "unimaginable health challenges" that threaten the couple's future, their families come together to support each other. The synopsis says that this only goes to prove that "love crosses all borders."

The writer of the book, Tembi Locke, and her sister Attica Locke wrote the first episode and the finale. Other writers for the show include Amy Wang, JJ Braider, Marguerite MacIntire, Joshua Allen, and Jason Coffey. The series is directed by Nzingha Stewart and Dennie Gordon.

Speaking about the memoir in 2019, Locke said that when she was in Sicily with her daughter and mother-in-law, after the death of her husband, she had a thought:

"How did we get here, especially given where we started AND given that the only person connecting us is gone? That question felt like the making of a book. Of course, it was another two years before I felt ready to write it. I needed to build up my bravery to tell the story...'I have something to say, this story matters'. Maybe more for women and perhaps more so for black women."

As this series is an amalgamation of real events, it is bound to be very interesting for viewers.

From Scratch will premiere on October 21, 2022, on Netflix.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes