From Stephen Hillenburg to Jon Stone: 5 Celebrities with ALS in wake of Eric Dane's diagnosis 

Eric Dane, who played Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy, recently revealed he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disorder. In an article published by People Magazine on April 10, the 52-year-old actor asked for privacy following the news and expressed his gratitude to his family:

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

Eric did not share additional details about his condition. He also did not disclose when he was diagnosed.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disorder. The disease was popularly known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the baseball player Lou Gehrig was diagnosed with it in 1939. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, this condition:

"affects motor neurons, the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement and breathing. As motor neurons degenerate and die, they stop sending messages to the muscles, which causes the muscles to weaken, start to twitch (fasciculations), and waste away (atrophy)."

As Individuals affected by this disease eventually lose their brain's response to their muscles, their control over voluntary bodily movements, like talking, walking, chewing, and sometimes even breathing, also deteriorates with time.

One of the most renowned figures affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis was Stephen Hawking, the late English physicist and cosmologist. Here's a list of celebrities who were diagnosed with ALS.

Stephen Hillenburg, Jon Stone, Steve Gleason, and others with ALS

1) Stephen Hillenburg

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg first revealed his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis in March 2017. In a statement to Variety, the then-55-year-old animator said he wanted everyone to learn about his condition directly from him. Hillenburg said he would continue to work on SpongeBob SquarePants as long as his condition permitted.

Stephen Hillenburg died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2018. (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to Variety, Stephen Hillenburg was in the early stages of ALS when he was diagnosed in 2017. However, he died at 57, in November of the following year.

2) Steve Gleason

Former NFL athlete Steve Gleason, who played for the New Orleans Saints, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2011 at 33 years of age. Following his diagnosis, Steve and his wife, Michel Varisco, founded Team Gleason Foundation to help spread awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and help affected individuals.

In a 2023 year-end letter posted on Team Gleason's website, Steve said he was told he had 2 to 5 years of remaining lifespan when he was first diagnosed. Although Steve lost his ability to move, speak, walk, or breathe on his own, the now 48-year-old has survived all these years with technological and medical aid.

3) Jon Stone

Renowned producer and director Jon Stone, noted for his contribution to the creation of Sesame Street, died at 65 in March 1997. His daughter, Polly, revealed that complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused Stone's death.

4) Roberta Flack

Killing Me Softly With His Song hitmaker Roberta Flack, who died at 88 on February 24, 2025, was also affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Her diagnosis became publicly known in 2022. According to the BBC, the Grammy-winning R&B and jazz singer's manager revealed she was struggling to speak and sing.

Singer Roberta Flack passed away in 2025. (Image via Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Despite her diagnosis at the time, Roberta Flack wished to continue pursuing music. In an email to TODAY, Roberta said:

"Although I no longer play or sing, when I experience music — it's so much more than just 'listening' for me — I connect to my parents, my teaches, my fans, my peers. Everyone. Music is everything to me."

5) Aaron Lazar

In January 2022, Broadway actor and singer Aaron Lazar, 48, found out he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Aaron said in a 2024 conversation with Dr. Daniel Correa, Dr. Katy Peters, and Dr. Richard Bedlack on the Brain & Life podcast, the early symptom of the disorder he noticed was muscle twitching:

"I had full body muscle fasciculations for about six months with anxiety, insomnia, and depression."

The actor told People Magazine he was not trying to fight the disease but has learned to "appreciate" whatever moments he can.

As the NINDS has stated, ALS does not have a cure, but certain treatments can slow down its gradual development to allow the affected individual more lifespan.

