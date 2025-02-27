Home Chef launches limited-time SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired menu: Availability, price, and more details explored

Home Chef is on a spree with its recent collaborations. After partnering with celebrity chef Ayesha Curry, for limited-edition meal kits, the meal solutions company has joined hands with Bikini Bottom’s favorite fry cook, SpongeBob SquarePants.

The Chicago, Illinois-based meal kit delivery company which has its presence online and in stores nationwide, has come together with the fan-favorite animated Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob SquarePants, to add the goofy character’s crustaceous crew's recipes to the brand’s menu.

Aiming to bring Bikini Bottom's iconic flavors to kitchens nationwide, the SpongeBob SquarePants-themed menu is available to order from Home Chef’s website through Friday, March 21. This special four-week collaboration will see six fun and tasty recipes rotating weekly.

Home Chef x SpongeBob SquarePants menu explored

Taking inspiration from SpongeBob's underwater adventures, the SpongeBob SquarePants-themed menu by the meal kit delivery company is a recreation of the iconic moments and delicious dishes from the show.

The SpongeBob SquarePants menu offering is a four-week collaboration, which began on February 25, 2025. This partnership will be celebrating 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants through March 21.

The meal kit company which delivers pre-portioned ingredients and recipes to its subscribers, confirmed their SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration on their official Instagram account on February 25, 2025. Teasing one of the recipes as Pineapple Under the Sea Burger, the brand wrote:

"Mayonnaise may not be an instrument, but it sure is one of our favorite ingredients."

According to a press release by PR Newswire, Kayla McCreery, the marketing manager at Home Chef said:

“At Home Chef, we're committed to creating delicious, easy-to-make meals that everyone can enjoy.”

McCreery added:

“Teaming up with SpongeBob SquarePants allows us to bring a playful twist to mealtime, offering a fun way for fans of all ages to recreate the flavors of Bikini Bottom, no boating license needed.”

The official website of the meal-kit brand details the SpongeBob SquarePants-themed menu as a collection of six recipes. These include:

Pineapple Under the Sea Burger: This menu features "tiki" teriyaki sauce and cilantro "kelp" fries. It repeats weekly.

This menu features "tiki" teriyaki sauce and cilantro "kelp" fries. It repeats weekly. "CHOCOLATE!" Brownie Cookie Skillet: A ready-to-bake dessert, this menu repeats weekly.

A ready-to-bake dessert, this menu repeats weekly. Sandy's Texas-Style Honey BBQ Chicken: A fun dinner recipe, the Texas-Style Honey BBQ Chicken comes with cheddar mashed potatoes and creamed corn.

A fun dinner recipe, the Texas-Style Honey BBQ Chicken comes with cheddar mashed potatoes and creamed corn. The "Krusty Krab Pizza" Flatbread: This flatbread-based pizza recipe comes with pepperoni and mushrooms toppings.

This flatbread-based pizza recipe comes with pepperoni and mushrooms toppings. Plankton's "Holographic" Beef Meatloaf with Karen's Salad: A keto-friendly offering, this meal is for mini masterminds or people with big appetites.

A keto-friendly offering, this meal is for mini masterminds or people with big appetites. "Kuddly Krab" Chicken Sa-lad: Described as a coral meal, this offering is laced with lettuce and tomatoes.

Availability and price

Fans can order SpongeBob SquarePants-themed menu until Friday, March 21, 2025. A selection of fun and tasty recipes, the offerings will rotate weekly and feature new creations and a few repeating favorites, throughout the four-week duration.

According to the brand, these Bikini Bottom-inspired dishes are priced at $4.99 per serving. However, the prices for the SpongeBob SquarePants-themed menu may differ depending on the orders. Notably, every meal from Home Chef's main menu for the weeks of March 10 and 17 will be packaged in a unique SpongeBob SquarePants box.

They will also be offering an exclusive SpongeBob “mini spatula” to new customers ordering from the SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired menu only if they use the voucher code "CHEFKRABS". The free spatulas are only available during the promotional period and while supplies last.

Additionally, Home Chef will provide 50% off the regular price of the first box, with a maximum discount of $41 per box, for new customers only. Subsequently, 17% off will be given the regular price of the next 4 boxes ($14 max discount/box) and 35% off the next 2 boxes ($28 max discount/box) on Home Chef standard orders only.

About Home Chef

Home Chef is a meal solutions kit and food delivery company. The brand delivers pre-portioned ingredients and recipes to its subscribers weekly. It operates in the United States.

