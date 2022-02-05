From Taraji P. Henson to Fantasia Taylor, meet The Color Purple cast

Steven Speilberg's The Color Purple, an adaptation of Alice Walker's 1983 novel, which portrayed the injustices and cruelties meted out to the Black women of rural south in the early parts of the 20th century, is set to make a comeback in a musical format.

Oprah Winfrey made her acting debut as Sofia in the movie, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. After more than 30 years, Oprah is returning to the story in a new role. She is one of the producers to bring to screen The Color Purple again, but this time as a musical.

The musical first premiered on Broadway in 2005 and Oprah, in her new venture, will bring it to the screen.

The Color Purple cast

Meet the new cast for the upcoming musical adaptation.

1) Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery

Shug Avery is the blues singer whose captivating voice and beauty wins hearts in the story. The character is played by Taraji P. Henson. Henson is an American actress and singer who made her breakthrough in the 2001 movie Baby Boy.

She received acclaim for her performances in Hustle & Flow (2005), and David Fincher's 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Henson has also had a very successful career in television, where she has starred in series such as The Division, Boston Legal and Eli Stone. She also won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for Emmy Awards in 2015 and 2016.

2) Fantasia Taylor as Celie

Celie is a central character in the musical. She is played by Fantasia Taylor who is an American R&B singer who rose to fame as the winner of the third season of the reality television series American Idol in 2004.

Following this, Taylor released her debut single, I Believe, which made it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequently, she released her debut album, Free Yourself.

3) Halle Bailey as Nettie

Halle Bailey will play Nettie, Celie’s sister, who runs away when Mister attacks her. Bailey is an American singer, songwriter, and actress best known for being one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe Bailey.

Together, the musical duo have earned five Grammy Award nominations since 2018. Bailey will portray Ariel in the upcoming live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid.

Others in the cast

The above actors will be joined by Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, and H.E.R. in the upcoming musical.

Also Read Article Continues below

Oprah Winfrey's The Color Purple is expected to be released in 2023.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul