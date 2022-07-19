Frozen blueberry recall 2022: Lot numbers and all you need to know amid presence of lead fears 

BrandStorm has issued a recall on two lots of their blueberries amid fears that there may be amounts of lead in the product. The issue was uncovered after finding a batch of the Lithuania-produced fruits that required aggressive monitoring of heavy metals. Customers are now being advised not to consume the recalled product.

According to the Food and Drug Administration’s official website, BrandStorm is voluntarily recalling their Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries as they might contain dangerous levels of lead in them. A lab in Maryland investigated the matter and concurred that stricter monitoring of manufacturing the product would be required.

The recalled blueberries were distributed in United States retail stores and online services. The withdrawal is limited to only two batches of Natierra Freeze-Dried Blueberries, whose Best By Dates read 12/2024 and 01/2025. Both the products come in 1 serving size, 1.20oz (34 grams) each. The UPCs for both is 812907011160.

The lot codes for both batches are 2021363-1 and 2022026-1.

At the time of writing this article, BrandStorm stated that they did not receive reports of adverse reactions to the recalled fruit.

Symptoms of lead poisoning one might experience after consuming the recalled blueberries

Lead exposure is unavoidable as it is present in one’s surroundings in small amounts. Every person gets exposed to the metal from daily activities like inhaling dust, drinking water, or eating food. Only larger exposure to lead can cause lead poisoning.

In this case, the blueberries must have come in contact with the lead during their cultivation process.

The FDA recognized that some symptoms of lead poisoning could include abdominal pain, lethargy, vomiting, irritability, weakness, change in behavior, mood, delirium, seizures, weight loss, diarrhea, bloody or decreased urine.

The FDA also announced that children are the most vulnerable to lead poisoning. If exposed to the metal for lengthy periods, they can potentially experience permanent damage to their central nervous system, which can inevitably lead to learning disorders and developmental issues. In the initial stages of the disease, the child may not look sick. However, it is essential to note what the child consumes.

BrandStorm advises customers not to consume the blueberries that have been recalled. One can discard or return the product to the retail store they purchased it from. The batch is eligible for a refund as well. However, to do so, they must provide the lot codes.

Those who purchased the product online must reach out to BrandStorm directly to obtain a refund for the recalled product. Customers can contact the company through salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to initiate the refund. Those with additional queries can call them at 310-559-0259 between 8 am and 4:30 pm PT. One can also contact the brand directly through the product’s website.

In regards to the withdrawal, the company announced in a statement:

“First and foremost, we remain focused on the health and welfare of our employees, customers, and partners. We are committed to taking the appropriate steps to ensure our network and services continue to operate seamlessly for our customers.”

If one feels like they are experiencing any symptoms of lead poisoning, the FDA recommends visiting a health practitioner.

