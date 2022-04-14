Funk Fest Tour 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Funk Fest, the R&B and hip hop music festival, has announced their lineup for 2022. Two different cities will enjoy the festival this year. The first leg of the tour will take place in Orlando, Florida and is slated for June 3 and June 4. The second leg of the tour will take place in Louisville, Kentucky and is slated for June 18, 2022.

Funk Fest Tour 2022 tickets:

The tickets for the Florida leg of the tour are priced at $100 for both days, with some packages that go up to $900. The single-day tickets are priced between $60 and $450. The two-day general admission tickets are priced $50 per day until April 16.

On the other hand, tickets for the Kentucky leg of the tour are priced at $50 and can go up to $300.

You can buy tickets via the official website of Funk Fest. Hotel packages and parking passes are also available for purchase on the website. There are various categories you can consider, including general admission tickets, preferred reserved tickets, gold VIP tickets, Platinum VIP tickets and Vibranium VIP tickets.

Funk Fest Tour 2022 lineup

The two-day festival in Orlando will kick off on June 3 with 'the queen of hip hop soul' Mary J Blige, Trina, Grammy Award winner Jazmine Sullivan and Tweet among others. The fest will continue on June 4, featuring Jodeci, Anthony Hamilton, the No Limit Reunion Tour, and Carl Thomas among others.

At Louisville, the Funk Fest stage will be graced by familiar faces like Carl Thomas, Tweet and Jodeci once again. The No Limit Reunion with Master P, Mystikal, Sillk The Shocker, Mia X., Fiend and Mr. Serve-On will also perform on June 18.

Funk Fest goes international after two decades

The tour will go international in association with Power To Exhale. Christened PowerFest, it will be held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from August 18 through August 22. The lineup includes Anthony Hamilton, Jeezy, Babyface, Bell Biv DeVoe, Rick Ross, Ginuwine, Ying Yang Twins, SWV among others.

Tickets for both nights are priced at $10, and are available through the website, along with hotel packages and parking passes. Additional activities for the Powerfest include speed dating, cognac tasting, and even a spades tournament.

More about Funk Fest

The categories of music range from Old School R&B, Funk, Old School Hip-Hop, Blues, Jazz and Comedy. (Image via Facebook / @funkfest)

According to the festival page, it took place for the first time in 1994 in Mobile, Alabama, and was attended by nearly 5000 people. SInce then, the event has grown into a multi-city annual event that attracts more than 10,000 people in each city. The cities where the festival usually takes place can are Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando in Florida, Atlanta in Georgia, and Greensboro in North Carolina.

The festival aims to entertain a diverse audience with a variety of Old School music. The categories of music covered are R&B, Funk, Old School Hip-Hop, Blues, Jazz and Comedy. Some of the artists that have performed at the previous festivals are Frankie Beverly and Maze, Gap Band, New Edition, Whodini, Big Daddy Kane, Betty Wright, Rickey Smiley, Ohio Players, SOS Band, Cameo and many others.

The festival's objective is to provide the African- American community access to a means of expression that promotes social consciousness, positive entertainment and personal fulfillment. It was formed to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Old School Music.

