Funny Or Die’s High Science will begin streaming on Wednesday, April 20, 2023, on HBO Max and Discovery. The show will also premiere on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 and two new episodes will be released on a weekly basis after that.

Every year, stoners across the world wait patiently for April 20 as it the unofficial holiday associated with consuming and celebrating marijuana. It's a festive occasion and even though weed is banned in most countries, people participate wholeheartedly.

This has led to the birth of the Stoner comedy genre and has just gotten more popular with time. High Science isn't just a regular stoner comedy. It is highly scientific and mind-boggling.

Funny Or Die’s High Science on HBO Max: Trailer and what to expect

Humankind has discovered several ways to get inebriated over the centuries, but the upcoming HBO show wants the audience to "get high on science". This unique Stoner comedy/science show stars Matt Klinman and Zack Poitras as two stoner lab assistants.

Here is the official trailer for the show released by HBO Max:

The above video gives us an idea of what High Science is going to be about. Two stoner lab assistants, Matt Klinman and Zack Poitras, are introduced to a futuristic, talking bong named “Dr. Oh”.

The bong is voiced by Paul Bettany, and together, they embark on surreal psychedelic journeys and discover the secrets of the universe. The show will apparently focus on "real facts from the cutting edge of human knowledge."

Show lead Paul Bettany released a statement regarding the show that said:

"It was a pleasure to work with Funny Or Die and the creators, Matt and Zack, on a project that is so opposite to anything I have done before. Dr. Oh is their creation that I’ve tried to sort of bring an avuncular warmth to. This one’s for those science fans with a sense of humor."

Funny or Die owner Henry Muñoz added:

"As I’ve said before, Funny Or Die has always been on the cutting edge of comedy and social issues, giving a voice to new generations. High Science does just that by combining humor, and originality through a hallucinatory lens."

Alongside the three main leads, there will be guest appearances from astrobiologists, archeologists, zoologists, and more from universities across the world. Season 1 of the show will consist of five episodes, with the final one scheduled to air on May 10, 2023.

Funny Or Die’s High Science synopsis and other details

High Science is created, written, and executive produced by show leads Matt Klinman and Zack Poitras.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"From Funny Or Die comes a psychedelic trip into the world of real science. Matt Klinman and Zack Poitras star as two stoner lab assistants who get high on science, literally, by smoking various topics from a robotic bong (voiced by Paul Bettany) to blast off to imaginary realms full of real facts and mind-blowing insights."

Olney Atwell directed the show while Joe Randazzo served as head writer. Executive producers include Henry R. Muñoz III, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Scott Lewers, Caroline Perez, and Joseph Schneier.

Becca Kinskey, Paul Bettany, John D. Boswell, and Evan Mirzai serve as showrunners.

