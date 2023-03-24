In Netflix's latest Vietnamese action thriller Furies, Veronica Ngo returns to the streets of Saigon to protect it, which is infested with crime lords involved in human trafficking and creating vast drug empires.

The movie is a prequel to the 2019 Netflix smash Furie, in which Ngo starred as Hai Phuong, a mother who battled valiantly to save her daughter, Mai.

In Furies, Ngo plays the role of Jacqueline, aka Aunt Lin, who is on a hate-and-revenge-fueled journey to kill wealthy men in the city who r*pe, traffic, and exploit women.

Aunt Lin meets Bi (Đồng Ánh Quỳnh), a young girl whose tragic life is played in the opening scenes of the movie, and trains her to become an assassin, alongside Hong (Rima Thanh Vy) and Thanh (Tóc Tiên).

The group's final operation, filled with amazing martial arts and action sequences, eventually revealed a major twist in the storyline as Aunt Lin's real motives behind the whole mission make it to the surface.

Furies ending explained: Bi must make choices, but will these choices lead her down the right path?

A brief synopsis

The narrative of Furies starts with Bi as a young Vietnamese girl who is left to fend for herself after a man brutally attacks her and r*pes her, and then kills her mother, before burning down their tumbledown home. She then moves to Saigon and lives in the streets, stealing from people and fighting men who call her a "wh*re".

This is where she meets Aunt Lin, who takes her in and provides her with a decent life and roof over her head. The only catch being that in exchange, Bi must train to fight alongside two other young girls, Hong and Thanh, who come from similar backgrounds and share identical pasts. Their goal is to dismantle a powerful narcotics and s*x trafficking organization and kill its ringleader, Hai Cho Dien (Thun Nguyn).

Bi is apprehensive towards the other two girls, but despite their different personalities and initial differences, they begin to grow close. In between training sessions and mass killings, the teenage girls jam to '90s V-Pop tunes, referring to each other as "family."

Jeff Zhang 张佶润 @strangeharbors



Blood-soaked neons

Makeover montage

Training montage

Hallway carnage

Balls-to-the-wall choreography

Veronica Ngo directs the hell out of it Furies at #SXSW2023 Blood-soaked neonsMakeover montageTraining montageHallway carnageBalls-to-the-wall choreographyVeronica Ngo directs the hell out of it Furies at #SXSW2023:✔️ Blood-soaked neons✔️ Makeover montage✔️ Training montage✔️ Hallway carnage✔️ Balls-to-the-wall choreography✔️ Veronica Ngo directs the hell out of it https://t.co/6FXoqVojOD

As Furies progresses, it becomes evident that Aunt Lin is seeking revenge for a loss she faced years ago. She exploits the three girls' respective past traumas to fuel anger within them and utilizes them to take down her enemy's empire. But the group takes a major hit when Hong is killed during a mission.

After losing Hong, Bi refuses to take part in Lin's revenge plot, but is manipulated into returning to the front line once again, this time alongside Aunt Lin and Thanh. The trio prepare to launch an attack on Hải's casino and kill him, but during the fighting scene, Thanh gets brutally injured. Lin then manages to trick her way into Hải's den, where she kills him, exacting her revenge.

Does Bi go down the dark road at the end of Furies?

The major twist in Furies comes when Aunt Lin shoots down those who sided with her from the beginning, after which Bi and Thanh realize that for her, it was never about saving exploited girls or doing good for the community, but becoming the turf's leader. She then guns down Thanh after forcing her to shoot Bi when the former refuses to comply.

Let's Talk Lady Shiva @TalkinLadyShiva Just heard that FURIES is coming out on Netflix next week and brother, I am there on every level except physical. Just heard that FURIES is coming out on Netflix next week and brother, I am there on every level except physical. https://t.co/GNNOaGnW4o

The ultimate showdown takes place between Aunt Lin and Bi when the latter manages to shoot the former, whom she once considered a mother-figure and family before collapsing to the ground herself. But that's not the end - when police arrive, they find that Bi is alive after all.

Furies ends on a particularly open note, taking the audience 15 years forward in time as Bi is seen walking out of prison as Thanh Sói, the child trafficking gang leader who tries to harvest organs from Mai in the 2019 Furie.

After enduring years of abuse, Bi has turned into an exploiter. The film takes viewers right to the start when she is heard saying, "From the moment I was born, I have been destined for darkness."

Furies, which premiered on March 23, is now available to stream on Netflix.

