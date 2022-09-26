What is rainbow fentanyl? Halloween candy risks explored as drug dubbed as “alarming emerging trend” by US Drug Enforcement Administration

This week, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a warning on rainbow fentanyl pills. The highly addictive and dangerous pills were found in various states across the US. Drug traffickers use the candy-like appearance of brightly colored tablets to entice children and young adults.

The DEA said that the vibrant pills were found in 18 states in August 2022. The agency has also obtained rainbow fentanyl that looks like chalk and powder. According to the DEA, drug traffickers are attempting to attract children and young people to their products by making the brightly colored tablets seem like candy.

Since the announcement, various colleges and institutions have issued warnings to students regarding the existence and risks of rainbow fentanyl. The California Department of Public Health has also informed K–12 school leaders in the state that the drug is "a new trend."

The most dangerous drug threat in the US right now is fentanyl. In fact, 66% of the 107,622 drug overdose fatalities in the United States in 2021 contained synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

What is rainbow fentanyl?

Young people may find rainbow fentanyl appealing or be led to believe it is harmless. However, experts warn that the illegal opioid drug has been found in items that seem to be unrelated to it for a long time and that all fentanyl is harmful, regardless of its color.

Deb Lindsay @DebLindsay58 Watch your kids candy this year. The new thing is rainbow fentanyl. Looks like sweet tarts.. Watch your kids candy this year. The new thing is rainbow fentanyl. Looks like sweet tarts..

In the 1960s, fentanyl, an artificial opioid drug, was created with the intention of serving as an anesthetic.

According to Johnson-Arbor, a medical toxicologist and co-medical director of the National Capital Poison Center, it has subsequently been transformed into a prescription drug offered as transdermal skin patches, nasal sprays, and injections. He warns,

“In recent years, fentanyl has been trafficked into the United States from other countries as an illicit drug,”

He also mentioned that online pill presses are freely accessible and can be used by illegal drug producers to produce fentanyl tablets that resemble prescription drugs. It is also inexpensive and simple to make, which is why it is widely used in the American illegal drug market.

DEA alerts citizens of the candy risks ahead of Halloween

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has recently warned the citizens of the "alarming emerging trend" caused by the fatal candies containing fentanyl. This warning was issued ahead of the upcoming Halloween in October, where the exchange of candies and confectioneries are common, thus making it an appropriate event for drug traffickers to sell opioids.

The potency of fentanyl is 50–100 times greater than that of morphine. According to Dr. Danelle Fisher, MD, FAAP, pediatrician and chair of pediatrics at Providence Saint John's Health Center,

"Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that can cause death in very small amounts and can be concealed in pills so people don't know the pill contains the deadly drug."

Prior to Halloween, Fisher advises parents and kids to be wary of rainbow fentanyl pills. Avoid buying prescription medications online, and only use doctor recommended drugs.

Coach Jade Harvey @CoachJadeHarvey

To the all the student athletes on my timeline(elementary, middle, high school, college, EVERYONE) the rise in these rainbow fentanyl overdoses is insane. Parents talk to your kids.. Kids be careful, and watch what you take from people.. To the all the student athletes on my timeline(elementary, middle, high school, college, EVERYONE) the rise in these rainbow fentanyl overdoses is insane. Parents talk to your kids.. Kids be careful, and watch what you take from people.. 🚨🚨🚨🚨 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨To the all the student athletes on my timeline(elementary, middle, high school, college, EVERYONE) the rise in these rainbow fentanyl overdoses is insane. Parents talk to your kids.. Kids be careful, and watch what you take from people..

According to Joseph Palamar, an associate professor in the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone Health,

"Colored fentanyl pills have been around for a few years. Typically, they've been blue pills labeled 'M30' to counterfeit oxycodone, which is a much weaker opioid,"

He added,

"I think the big difference people are concerned about is with regard to accidental ingestion. People are worried that their kids will take one of these pills thinking they're another drug or even thinking they're some sort of candy,"

Rainbow fentanyl has drawn attention because of its vibrant colors, but the illegal drug that it contains continues the existing opioid crisis. The colour seems to be the sole thing that sets rainbow fentanyl apart from other fentanyl products.

