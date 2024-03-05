Futura Laboratories x Crocs Classic Clogs pack: Everything we know so far

The Futura Laboratories x Crocs Classic Clogs and Jibbitz charm set most recently appeared on the internet. The duo has created two chic Classic Clog designs for their most recent joint effort.

The Futura Laboratories x Crocs Classic Clogs pack is slated to be dropped via the Futura Laboratories online stores and NTWRK on March 11th, 2024. Following this, a wider release is scheduled to happen on March 14th, 2024, through the online stores of Crocs.

More details about the Futura Laboratories x Crocs Classic Clogs pack

Futura Laboratories has presented a few collaborative efforts, with the widely desired debut of the Nike SB Dunk Low being the highlighted one. Both Futura and Crocs are excited to announce their upcoming partnership, which will result in the introduction of two new versions of Classic Clogs as well as a set of jibbitz charms.

This partnership is another noteworthy cooperation between the two businesses. Within style and footwear business, these relationships serve to illustrate Futura's continued dedication to collaborating with a varied range of inventive creatives.

With an appearance that is evocative of Futura's signature look, one pair of footwear features a tongue that is a colorful combination of green and pink, exhibiting graffiti and abstract art images. On the other hand, a second set adopts a more subdued perspective, showcasing a sophisticated palette consisting of white and silver.

Additionally, the recognizable "FL" logo is imprinted on the adjustable spoiler of both sets of vehicles, which contributes to a sense of brand continuity across the designs.

Expand Tweet

This isn’t the first partnership of Crocs and Futura Laboratories in 2024. A few weeks ago, the two entities were engaged in collaborative work with renowned sneaker designer Salehe Bembury to offer their exclusive version of Pollex Clogs.

Be on the lookout for the Futura Laboratories x Crocs Classic Clogs pack and Jibbitz charms set that will be accessible in the next few days. Interested readers are advised to stay in touch for timely alerts on the arrival of these pairs.

Besides the stated clog design, Crocs also presented many other intriguing makeovers to its Classic Clog design, together with Naruto, Toy Story, Pokemon, and more.