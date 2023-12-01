Futurama season 12: Tentative release date and everything we know so far

Fans can now celebrate the release of Futurama season 12, season 13, and season 14. Since the initial revival of the show was a big hit for Hulu, talk about Futurama's future seasons has been going strong at Hulu. It was reported by Variety that the show has been renewed for seasons 12, 13, and 14.

After nearly a decade away from television, Futurama made a return with the release of season 11 earlier this year. What's more, is that this is the second time the program has been revived since its 1999 premiere thanks to Hulu's resuscitation of the series.

The show, as fans know has a complicated history with TV but looks like the animated series is in a safe space now thanks to Hulu. So, let’s find out what adventures await the Planet Express Crew after season 11.

Futurama season 12 arrives in 2024

Futurama reappeared on Hulu in 2023 following two cancellations—first by Fox in 2003 and then by Comedy Central in 2013. Season 11, which broadcast beginning on July 24, consisted of ten episodes. This season presents major events from the previous ten years in a lighthearted and sarcastic manner.

Futurama season 12 will premiere in 2024, according to a teaser unveiled by Hulu during a panel discussion on the show at New York Comic-Con in 2023. It gets better, there was also an announcement that Futurama has been renewed for seasons 13 and 14.

Fans of the series are ecstatic as this is also a significant development for the show because this also makes it evident that the streaming service has a great deal of faith in the show. In an interview with Digital Spy, executive producer Claudia Katz stated,

"Hulu ordered 20 episodes, which will run as seasons 11 and 12 on Hulu. The reaction to the new episodes has been exceptional, and we're all hoping they order more. (they did) There are so many great stories left to tell!"

Little information regarding the upcoming season has been released, except the brief clip from season 12 that was presented during the panel. A card that said, "Futurama will return in 2024," closed the footage. In addition, the showrunners announced that Futurama season 12 will consist of 10 episodes, following season 11's 20 episodes.

Futurama season 12 cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The whole Planet Express crew is expected to return for season 12. Fans can expect a number of the original cast members, including Billy West as Philip J. Fry/Dr. Zoidberg/Zapp Brannigan/Professor Farnsworth, Katey Sagal as Leela, John DiMaggio as Bender, Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad, and Lauren Tom as Amy Wong.

With a fresh batch of episodes that tackled a number of contentious subjects, Futurama returned in 2023 with all the style of the initial run of the show that made it a fan favorite. Furthermore, it's encouraging to note that the show's writers stuck with their strategy of ending each season on a cliffhanger to allow for future plots.

The Futurama season 12 plot might go in any direction, even though season 11 ended on a cliffhanger. This is considering the show's notorious habit of being utterly unexpected, especially because there is never a main season storyline.

But then again, since Futurama frequently parodies actual events, one may easily guess what might occur in the upcoming 10-episode season 12 of the animated adult cartoon. The season could parody all of the Hollywood strikes, it could joke about the fall of the MCU, and it could take it even further and satirize the concept of superhero media itself.

The actual storyline and How far along Futurama season 12 is in development remains unknown at this time. But needless to say, fans can expect entertaining events once Bender, Philip Fry, Leela, and the rest of the crew return to action in 2024.

Furthermore, only time will tell what creator Matt Groening has in store for the upcoming season given his penchant for creating enduring characters—a trait he also demonstrates on other series, The Simpsons. Hulu is currently offering the complete season 11 for fans of Futurama.