Fans are eager to know if Futurama season 12 is in the works, as the previous season of the show ended with a bang. The beloved animated series made an explosive return to Hulu with season 11 after a decade-long sabbatical. Futurama has a history of network cancellations and revivals, a pattern that has become synonymous with the show itself.

It is important to note that an official confirmation by Hulu about the renewal of Futurama season 12 is still pending. However, as New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2023 approaches, fans of the beloved cartoon series are buzzing with anticipation as the panel is expected to give attendees "a sneak peek at season 12."

Executive producer hints at Futurama season 12 and feature-length film

Futurama first aired on Fox for a while before being picked up by Adult Swim and later Comedy Central. Hulu resurrected the program in 2023 after what appeared to be a definitive finale in 2013 with season 10.

Claudia Katz sheds light on Futurama season 12 (Image via Hulu)

While no formal confirmation about Futurama season 12 has been made by Hulu, the chances seem favorable. Claudia Katz, the show's executive producer, has publicly discussed the show's future on several occasions. Not only did she state that season 12 could be in the works, but she also mentioned that there could be a feature-length film starring the Planet Express crew.

"The range and appeal of Futurama is so broad, and our universe so large, we simply have a lot of stories left to tell. Hopefully even more episodes and the nature of Futurama really lends itself to features, so movies would be great too. The series looks fantastic on a big screen," she told Radiotimes.com in an interview.

Futurama season 11 garnered heaps of praise, with episode 10 marking the series' conclusion earlier this week.

New York Comic Con promises a new hope for Futurama season 12

Fans of Futurama are ecstatic because the New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2023, which is set to take place from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15, will have a panel dedicated to the show. Fans are looking forward to the big announcement about the new season as the event's official description reads:

“The beloved sci-fi, animated series Futurama triumphantly returned to Hulu with all new episodes after a brief ten-year hiatus. Celebrate with a room full of Futurama fans as we screen the season finale episode and get a sneak peek at Season 12, followed by a panel with the creatives behind the show.”

Attendees at NYCC 2023 will have the opportunity to see what Futurama season 12 will have in store for them. The mere mention of this sneak peek has sparked excitement among enthusiasts. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for die-hard Planet Express fans who have followed the crew's exploits over the years.

Even those who cannot attend the event in person at the Javits Center can watch the live stream of the event online.

Additional details about Futurama season 12

Futurama season 12 (Image via Hulu )

Futurama isn't a show in which any of the key characters could probably die, and season 12 will almost certainly include the return of the whole Planet Express crew. This includes Fry, Leela, Bender, Professor Farnsworth, Hermes, Zoidberg, and Amy.

Just as previous seasons brought back fan favorites like Mom and Zapp Brannigan, season 12 could also do the same. However, the Futurama season 12 cast may be impacted by the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

Details about the Futurama season 12 plot are currently unknown but the show is notorious for being completely unpredictable, especially because there is no overall season narrative.

Futurama cast (Image via Hulu)

Futurama remains a source of excitement for viewers, as it is known for its iconic characters, new adventures, and its trademark comedy. The excitement surrounding season 12 reached new heights as the season 11 finale aired on Hulu. Fans now await a sneak peek of Futurama season 12 at the NYCC panel.