"Future generation is lost": Lil Purk real name and age explored as teenage rapper is sentenced to 20 years in prison 

Budding rapper Lil Purk has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a double murder that took place in 2022. The teenager was involved in the fatal shooting of two other youngsters. The incident that took place at Atlantic Station also left four others injured.

Lil Purk and his co-defendants have been sentenced for the murders of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson. It is worth noting that the singer is just 16 years old.

Netizen reacts to the teenager fatally shooting two youngsters (Image via X/@suryasparrowOF)

At the time of the incident, the Atlanta Police Department released footage of what seemed to be connected to the shooting. They believed that the assault stemmed from two groups being escorted out of the Atlantic Station due to their unruly behavior and curfew violations.

Law enforcement also speculated that the shooting appeared to be gang-related, however, the same had not been confirmed at the time of writing this article. Hollywood Unlocked revealed that not only is Lil Purk receiving 20 years in prison but also another 20 years on probation later on.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s 11Alive revealed that five of the other six defendants arrested had taken a plea deal after assuming responsibility for the deaths, with all of them being ordered to spend at least ten years in prison.

One was also asked to spend 30 years behind bars as well. 17-year-old A’Micael Aziz was ordered to spend the least amount of time in prison of just five years, with another five years of probation.

Lil Purk’s real name is Jamal Jones

Lil Purk was born Jamal Jones. He is best known in the drill music scene and is signed to OTF (Only The Family), which was founded by Lil Durk.

He went viral online after releasing his single Walkem Down, which has led to him amassing over one million streams on Spotify. He released his album Before the Fame in 2022, which featured his Simple Stupid and Geffen Records collaboration I Be With P5ive.

On Tuesday, December 19, he took to his official Instagram account to address the fatal double murder and his involvement. He said in his Instagram story:

“To all my family and fans I would like to sincerely apologize to y’all and to all the younger generation looking up at me. Let me and my situation be a lesson learned for our whole generation everything not what it seem and I’m still pleading my innocent I love you lil hot and to the families hurt by this situation forgive me also still keeping faith alive 43va.”

It is not the first time Lil Purk has involved himself in crimes. In September, Jones was accused of shooting a man in the leg. Jordan Thrilla has reported that the rapper will be facing charges for this as well.

Meanwhile, fellow musician Young Thug has been fighting in his own YSL RICO trial. His attorney has been fighting for a motion to dismiss the rapper’s case due to its extensive delay. The rapper has been in jail for over a year and a half now.