What did Blueface do? Rapper could face jail for two years if police find he violated his probation after a club incident

Blueface, the American rapper could go to prison for two years as police investigate an incident involving him and his entourage at a nightclub in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The 26-year-old was at the Gem Nightclub where the rapper allegedly shoved a fan and then told his crew to "get her." Videos of the scuffle went viral and it appeared that Jaidyn Alexis, Blue's baby mama, and the female fan were at odds.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the incident, however, fans fear the rapper might have violated his probation, which could result in two to five years of prison, as per The Sun. Blue is currently on probation for a separate fight that involved a shooting in 2022 at a strip club in Las Vegas, where he was accused of attempted murder.

Blueface fans fear rapper could go back to jail after nightclub viral fight video

Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Jamall Porter, is well-known for his platinum track Thotiana, which was included on his first album Famous Cryp. He gained a significant following from his offbeat style of rapping and the controversial drama with his baby mamas, Jaidyn Alexis, and Chrisean Rock.

He was at a nightclub in Salt Lake City, Utah when he got into an altercation with a female fan on December 16, 2023. The fan had allegedly thrown ice at Blueface so he called her up to the stage saying,

"You throwing s*it, right? Come on up here. Don't be scared now!"

The viral video then shows the rapper allegedly shoving the girl off stage where she is dealt with by his entourage as Blueface yells,

"You know what to do, get her."

According to Hip Hop Dx, the incident began with Blueface introducing Alexis to the crowd. Seconds before Johnathan calls the fan onto the stage, his fiancé Jaidyn Alexis is seen allegedly calling out to the fan as they soon get into a fight and reportedly throw punches at each other, as per The Sun. Alexis was eventually restrained by security and the victim was escorted out.

The victim claimed she was innocent and did not throw the ice. The Salt Lake City Police Department put out a statement saying they were investigating the incident. They said,

"The Salt Lake City Police Department is aware of videos posted on social media during a performance in Salt Lake City hosted by an out-of-state musician. This incident occurred on or about December 16, 2023. The Salt Lake City Police Department is currently reviewing calls for service, any applicable police reports, and the videos posted online to achieve a complete understanding of the incident and the circumstances."

Blueface is currently on probation stemming from a 2022 incident at a Las Vegas strip club. He got into an altercation with a man named Kentavious Traylor where he allegedly shot the victim in the hand. The rapper agreed to plead guilty to battery and was sentenced to 3 years probation. If he violates the sentence then he could spend between two and five years in prison, as per The Sun.

According to the sentence, Blue is not allowed to be in Las Vegas unless it's for work and he is forbidden from drinking alcohol or taking drugs. He was also obligated to pay $13 million in damages, as per Rolling Stone.

It is not yet known if the female fan in the nightclub in the video has pursued any kind of charges or if she suffered any injuries.