The dragons can't fly over the north side of the wall as per the Game of Thrones books, but they can in HBO's series adaptation.

According to legend, when the wall was built, it was sealed with ancient spells of the children of the forest to keep the two worlds effectively separated. Dragons are speculated to be of magical origin, and so are unable to fly over the north side of the wall.

In Fire and Blood, a novel that tells the history of House Targaryen, Queen Alysanne's dragon Silverwing refuses to go over the wall several times. On the other hand, Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 depicts that Daenerys' dragons can fly beyond the wall.

This irregularity between the books and the TV series has raised some hard questions and intrigued fans to seek answers.

How did Danny's dragons fly over the wall in Game of Thrones?

In Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 titled Beyond the Wall, Jon Snow decides to go beyond the wall and capture the undead army to convince the leaders of the seven kingdoms about the incoming threat. When Jon, Gendry, The Hound, and the others get surrounded by the Night King's soldiers, Danny rides with her dragons to save the day.

It is never mentioned in the television series that dragons or other magical creatures can't fly over the wall. It's safe to assume that the showrunners decided to deviate from the books to create goosebumps-worthy moments for fans of the show.

However, this digression in the show cost Danny one of her children. Viserion is killed and turned undead by the Night King at the end of the episode.

Will Game of Thrones books end differently from the show?

George RR Martin is yet to release the sixth book of his famous novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire. The new book is titled The Winds of Winter and has been in the works for over a decade.

In 2022, Martin mentioned in his blog regarding the highly anticipated book. He wrote:

"Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in Game of Thrones you will also see in The Winds of Winter (though maybe not in quite the same ways) but much of the rest will be quite different. "

The last two seasons of Game of Thrones eclipsed Martin's written material as the showrunners decided to write the show's climax independently. As the author stated that his book's ending would be "quite different" from the show, the narrative might take a completely new turn after the fifth novel, A Dance with Dragons.

What is the origin of dragons in Game of Thrones?

The sigils of House Targaryen are mammoth creatures, who can wipe out an entire army with hot breath. In the HBO series, it was established that the dragons had gone extinct until the Khaleesi found three eggs that hatched into Rheagal, Viserion, and Drogon.

However, there was a time when the Dragons from Essos used to rule the seven kingdoms and beyond with their Targaryan masters. They were discovered in Valyria 5000 years before the events of Game of Thrones and were trained by the dragonlords to help create a formidable empire.

With House of the Dragon season 2 and RR Martin's book in the pipeline, the lore of dragons will keep entertaining Game of Thrones fans for a long time.