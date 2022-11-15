Garth Brooks Las Vegas Residency 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American country music singer Garth Brooks has announced a new Las Vegas residency for 2023.

The residency, titled as the Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Brooks’ residency will kick off in May 2023, running until July 2023. The second run of the residency will take place from November 29, 2023 and will go on till December 16. Check out all Garth Brooks residency dates below.

In a statement, Brooks said:

"Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas. The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it's gonna shred it."

He further added:

"The band is coming, but it's a one-man show. They're going to sit in the audience. So at any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you — or just bring the whole band up to do 'Friends in Low Places'... this should be stupid."

Garth Brooks Las Vegas Residency 2023 dates and tickets

May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June 2023: 1, 3, 4

July 2023: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

November 2023: 29

December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Tickets for the residency will be available via Ticketmaster. Interested fans can register for a Verified Fan presale, which will be open until November 17, 2022, 8:00 am PT. Also available for purchase via Ticketmaster will be a special commemorative boxed set.

The verified on-sale will begin on November 21 at 10:00 am PT for registered fans. Fans who have received a unique code will get the chance to purchase tickets on a first come, first serve basis.

Citi card members can get hold of a special Citi Presale for the residency dates. The Citi card presale will begin on November 21.

Through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fans system, it is ensured that only other fans are competing for tickets and not third-party sellers. Since only a limited quantity of tickets are available, there is a chance of them not being on public sale.

Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement:

"Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace."

Carano further added:

"We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he's chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family."

Garth Brooks' residency shows in Vegas next year promise to be different, with different band members and an occasional special guest. Brooks on Good Morning America mentioned that one of the special guests at his residency show will be his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

According to Billboard, Brooks’ band members will be present for all his shows but could get called up spontaneously, either individually or together for a song.

