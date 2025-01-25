Gatorade brings back one of its fan-favorite flavors: Product details and availability explored

Gatorade has announced the return of Aqua Blast, one of its most beloved flavors, as part of its 60th-anniversary celebrations. The tropical-inspired flavor, known for its refreshing taste and vibrant packaging, is now available exclusively at Walmart, with further availability planned for Casey’s General Store in March as per Allrecipes.

Aqua Blast was previously sold only at AMPM convenience stores but now has a wider release, making it more accessible to fans across the country.

Gatorade Aqua Blast: Tropical taste and design updates

Celebrating 60 years: Gatorade revisits fan-favorite flavors (Image via Walmart)

Aqua Blast, a thirst quencher with tropical notes reminiscent of pineapple and mango, has long been a favorite among Gatorade enthusiasts. Social media buzz has compared its flavor to popular sodas, like Baja Blast, and even described it as a blend of other Gatorade flavors, like Icy Charge and Arctic Blitz.

This limited-edition drink also features an updated design. While the original version resembled Gatorade’s permanent lineup, the new packaging incorporates a blue color scheme with ocean-inspired graphics, aligning it with the brand’s other special releases.

Where to find Aqua blast?

Fans can now find Gatorade Aqua Blast in 28-ounce bottles exclusively at Walmart stores. Moreover, Casey’s General Store will begin carrying the drink in March, expanding its availability to even more locations.

Exclusive Walmart launch for Aqua Blast’s return - Source: Getty

While there's no official announcement regarding how long Aqua Blast will remain on shelves, it's clear that the flavor has already generated significant excitement among fans. Many have expressed hope that the drink might become a permanent part of Gatorade’s lineup.

Social media reactions

The return of Aqua Blast has sparked enthusiastic reactions across social media platforms.

Social media platforms like Instagram and Reddit are buzzing with posts and discussions about the flavor. Instagram user @teamsupernovafb broke the news, with fans flooding the comments section to share their excitement. One user described it as “the smoothest tasting Gatorade” they’ve ever had.

Fans share their excitement for Aqua Blast on social media (Image via Instagram/@teamsupernovafb)

One fan commented on how refreshing it looks, imagining cracking open a chilled bottle in the middle of the night for a perfect pick-me-up.

Another expressed excitement at finally being able to try Aqua Blast, having missed out when it was exclusive to AMPM. Some fans even praised the revamped design, wishing the regular flavors had similarly creative bottle styles.

How long will Aqua Blast be available?

While Gatorade hasn't announced an end date for Aqua Blast’s availability, it's confirmed to be a limited-edition release.

Fans eager to try the drink are encouraged to act quickly, as there's no guarantee it will remain on shelves indefinitely. This exclusivity adds to the appeal of the flavor, making it a must-try for Gatorade enthusiasts and those seeking a refreshing new option.

Gatorade’s decision to bring back Aqua Blast as part of its 60th-anniversary celebrations underscores the enduring popularity of this tropical-inspired flavor. With its limited availability and refreshed design, Aqua Blast offers fans a chance to revisit a classic experience.

Whether it becomes a permanent addition remains to be seen, but for now, fans can enjoy this vibrant drink while it lasts.

