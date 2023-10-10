Gen V episode 5: Exact release time and where to watch

Gen V episode 5, the fifth edition of the journey of the Godolkin University students, is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 13, 2023. The show is a spinoff of the original show The Boys and follows the next generation of superheroes and their troubled lives. Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg are the chief creators of the characters and the basic plot based on the genre’s fourth book.

The show that airs on Amazon Prime has continued the legacy of the original series with a thrilling combination of unusual superpowers and questionable values. With an agenda for weekly episodes, the show has already come halfway. The first three episodes were released simultaneously during its premiere on September 29, 2023, followed by the fourth episode on October 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and visually disturbing images.

Where and when to watch Gen V episode 5?

Episode 5 releases on Friday the 13th of October (Image via X)

Gen V episode 5 will be aired on the official platform of Amazon Prime, which has a reach in various countries. All the time zones will see a simultaneous release. The date for release in the American subcontinents is Friday, October 13, 2023. The show's release date in European, Asian, and Australian regions will be Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The timing for the release of Gen V episode 5 in some of the regions is :

Pacific Time: 5 pm on Friday, October 13, 2023

Central Time: 7 pm on Friday, October 13, 2023

Eastern Time: 8 pm on Friday, October 13, 2023

Mexico Time: 6 pm on Friday, October 13, 2023

Canada Time: 7 pm on Friday, October 13, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 am on Saturday, October 14, 2023

British Summer Time: 1 am on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 2 am on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 5.30 am on Saturday, October 14, 2023

South Korea Time: 9 am on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Japan Standard Time: 9 am on Saturday, October 14, 2023

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 10 am on Saturday, October 14, 2023

A short recap of Gen V episode 4

Marie faced a lot of turmoil in episode 4 (Image via Amazon Prime)

The plot of the fourth episode continued to deal with the Woods mystery and Sam suspecting Dr. Cardosa’s involvement in it. He went to Edison Cardosa’s house to kill him. The rest of the students followed Sam and tried to stop him, including Emma, who was growing in size to do so.

Moreover, the ending of the episode showed Marie trying to calm Sam when she suddenly found herself waking up next to Jordan, hinting at a time jump. Titled The Whole Truth, the time leap of episode 4 needs more investigation, which may come in Gen V episode 5.

On the other hand, Tek-Knight, a superhero detective and ex-student who wanted to investigate Golden Boy’s death, tried to explore the hidden secrets after exposing the fact that Jordan had fought Golden Boy. While the students struggled with the rankings, leading to power tensions, Emma went missing. The loose threads in the fourth episode set the basis for the future story, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

What may happen in Gen V episode 5?

Many truths will be revealed in the fifth episode (Image via Amazon Prime)

It seems that Sam may escape the situation he found himself in the previous episode. Gen V episode 5, written by Lex Edness, may reveal that Shetty helped Sam escape. However, the preview showed a calm Sam warning Emma about dangerous people, hinting that he trusts her. If schizophrenic Sam sees and destroys more puppets, there are chances that he will be in trouble in the upcoming episode.

There is also a possibility that Marie and Kate suspect Shetty as part of the sinister plan while they continue to practice controlling their powers. Jordan and others may also confirm that they face gaps in their memories. Whether Rufus or even the dean, the person behind this time and memory gap may be exposed in Gen V episode 5. Moreover, Tek-Knight may discover some clues.

Get more revelations about God U and its students in Gen V episode 5, which will be aired on Amazon Prime on Friday, October 13, 2023, in PT/ET time zones and on Saturday, October 14, in Europe, Asia, and Australia.