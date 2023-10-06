Gen V introduces a new superhero who is as menacing as Homelander

The fourth episode of Gen V introduces Tek-Knight, also known as Robert Vernon. He is a prominent character with, let's say, a unique demeanor, and anyone who has read Garth Ennis' The Boys would know his name. It was only a matter of time until Tek Knight was presented in the live-action version, and unlike his comic book counterpart, Gen V's portrayal of Tek-Knight undergoes substantial alterations to his character, making him a distinct and fascinating addition to The Boys universe.

Tek Knight debuted in comic books as a member of the superhero team Payback and is a parody of DC's Batman and Blue Beetle, as well as Marvel's Iron Man. His recent debut in Gen V, a spin-off of The Boys, has fans eager for more of him, so let's break down this notorious character.

Who is Tek-Knight in Gen V? Explained

Tek Knight is a mantle in the comics, and prior iterations of the superhero were known as Steel Knights. Tek Knight was the boss and owner of the superhero team Payback, which first appeared in the third season of The Boys. Robert Vernon, the current holder of the mantle, is one of the few superheroes in The Boys universe that lacks powers owing to not ingesting compound V (in the comics).

Instead, Vernon and his sidekick Laddio utilized their genius minds to invent gadgets, high-tech suits, and vehicles in pursuit of crime fighting. Vernon's previous sidekick later goes on to become a vigilante hero called Swingwing (a parody of Nightwing). In some ways, Tek Knight is a combination of famous superheroes such as Batman and Iron Man.

Unlike many of the other heroes in The Boys world, Vernon is presented as a kind person who does not abuse his powers or participate in atrocious crimes against humanity. His behavior, however, takes a dark turn when a growing tumor in his head begins to impair his brain.

This tumor causes Tek-Knight to have overwhelming s**ual impulses, causing him to indulge in immoral actions with inanimate objects and anything resembling a "hole." He dies tragically while rescuing the Earth by engaging in weird and indecent behavior with an asteroid, which had holes.

The Gen V version of the character Tek Knight still has the same bizarre compulsion but has powers thanks to compound V. In Gen V, the first three episodes present a murder mystery that centers around the death of Golden Boy, a top-ranking student in Godolkin University's SUPE training program. Vought and the university administration make desperate efforts to conceal the situation.

Tek-Knight, on the other hand, emerges as a prominent detective of sorts, hosting his own TV show called "The Whole Truth." In this reality-based investigative show, Robert Vernon uses his compound V-induced increased vision skills to question suspects and examine his environment for evidence, à la Sherlock Holmes.

Tek-Knight’s powers

Tek-Knight's abilities in Gen V differ significantly from those in the comics and lend an intriguing depth to his character. He has an exceptional capacity to detect minute biochemical changes in people. Assessing heart rate, pupil dilation, and other physiological reactions is part of this. This enhanced sensory sensitivity enables him to detect when others are lying and/or concealing facts.

He uses his increased sensory abilities as a strong investigative weapon and hosts his own reality television show called "The Whole Truth" in Gen V. In this, he functions as a detective of sorts, and his investigation abilities aid in the resolution of high-profile criminal cases.

Why is Indira afraid of him?

Indira Shetty, the dean of Godolkin University in Gen V, has reason to be afraid of Tek-Knight. She is concerned because of his role in the investigation of Golden Boy's death at Godolkin University. She maintains a considerable position of influence as dean and is responsible for the university's order and reputation.

Furthermore, in the recent Gen V episode, Tek-Knight expresses his desire to make Indira Shetty a target, hinting that he may try to transfer the blame for Golden Boy's murder onto her. Given his influence and his powers, Tek-Knight could use his investigative skills to implicate her in the incident in some way or the other.

So Indira decides the only way out is to blackmail him. She threatens to leak the evidence she possesses about his unsound nature. Indira Shetty has proof regarding Tek-Knight's odd and unsettling tendencies, which are caused by the brain tumor, which she knows about after digging through his files at Johns Hopkins. This, of course, provides her with substantial information to blackmail the supe, as if his condition is uncovered, it may result in public humiliation and destroy him.

Fans will be able to delve even deeper into the depths of this new character and the dark, satirical world of The Boys as Gen V unfolds on Prime Video. It remains to be seen how Tek-Knight's character develops and whether he fulfills his dream of joining the Seven. Episode 4 of Generation V is now available on Prime Video, along with the previous three episodes of the series.