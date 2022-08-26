Who is Tek Knight? All about The Boys character as Twitter erupts over Jeffrey Dean Morgan joining Season 4

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to reunite with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke for the fourth season of Amazon's The Boys. The series, which has just recently started its production for Season 4, took to social media to share the news of Morgan's inclusion.

In one of the posts, The Boys' social media handle shared a snap of Morgan from what seems to be a video. In the caption, they mentioned:

“Chuffed to welcome @JDMorgan to The Boys S4. Can't confirm if he's gettin' any tights, though.”

Following the announcement, several primary cast members, including Eric Kripke, welcomed Morgan. Meanwhile, fans expressed their excitement online about his potential inclusion in the cast as Tek Knight.

It is possible that The Boys series will feature Jeffrey Dean Morgan in other roles. However, it is also plausible that the actor will end up playing Tek Knight, as the makers teased that Morgan's character may not get to wear tights despite the actor's seeming interest in wearing one.

The Boys fans are excited about Jeffrey Dean Morgan being cast in season 4

Following this announcement, Supernatural fans were thrilled that Jeffrey Morgan Dean had joined the show, where previously his co-star Jensen Ackles portrayed the antagonist Soldier Boy in Season 3.

Hobeaux Mantoo @hobomantwo If Jeffery Dean Morgan as Tek Knight would be hilarious but idk how much of the original story they would keep If Jeffery Dean Morgan as Tek Knight would be hilarious but idk how much of the original story they would keep

kwz @kwz000 @RottenTomatoes is Jeffrey Dean Morgan going to be Tek Knight? @RottenTomatoes is Jeffrey Dean Morgan going to be Tek Knight?

Mr_Sandman @SharinganJack @CommanderRex7 Rumor has it that Tek Knight will be in season 4 played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan @CommanderRex7 Rumor has it that Tek Knight will be in season 4 played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Phypho @thephypho @nookdagod @DiscussingFilm if it is NOT tek knight then IDK what I'm living for @nookdagod @DiscussingFilm if it is NOT tek knight then IDK what I'm living for

elfboy6000 @elfboy6000 @JDMorgan I’ve been saying since season 2 that you gotta play Tek Knight @JDMorgan I’ve been saying since season 2 that you gotta play Tek Knight https://t.co/2rxLRTE7Zv

GreatPhase @GGeneralHolt8 DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been cast in ‘THE BOYS’ Season 4. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been cast in ‘THE BOYS’ Season 4. https://t.co/aORWEH0Pf9 Tek Knight will def fill in the void after writing out Maeve and Soldier Boy on ice til further notice until he's brought out sometime this season. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… Tek Knight will def fill in the void after writing out Maeve and Soldier Boy on ice til further notice until he's brought out sometime this season. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Although details about Jeffrey Dean Morgan's potential role in the series are still unknown, a legion of fans speculated that the 56-year-old actor would portray Tek Knight from the comics.

What is known about Jeffrey Dean Morgan's speculated character, Tek Knight, in The Boys Season 4?

Despite no confirmation, fans believe that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will portray the role of Robert Vernon, Tek Knight's most famed iteration. However, before Vernon, multiple individuals have donned the mantle.

Vernon's Tek Knight was an Iron Man and Blue Beetle parody from Marvel and DC Comics and had already been referenced in the first and second seasons of the series. In the Season two premiere episode, the character's film, titled Tek Knight Lives, is mentioned.

In the comics, the character is the founding member of the Payback team, which also hosted Soldier Boy at one point. Before he came to Payback, in the comics, Tek Knight led a team called Maverikz. Since the character does not have any superpowers, Knight relies on a suit of high-tech armor like Iron Man, which enables him to fly. However, there is a possibility that the Amazon series may award Jeffrey Dean Morgan's portrayal some superpowers as the Compound V is readily available for all Supes working for Vought.

Although Tek Knight is beaten by The Boys at a point, Billy Butcher does state in one of the issues that the character is rather dull and does not seem to indulge in morally wrong activities like other Supes. However, Knight was quite homophobic. Later, he developed a large tumor in his brain, which somehow resulted in an overpowering urge to indulge in s*xual acts.

Powers and abilities

Vernon's take on the character relies on a technological suit as he did not receive Compound V to get powers. In terms of the abilities of his suit, it has a propulsion system that enables him to fly.

Furthermore, the suit is equipped with several gadgets that assist him in crime fighting. Along with the gadgets, Knight equipped his suit with weapons and armor to help him. The suit also had the feature of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) blast that destroyed another tech in the vicinity.

In the comics, the character also had a sidekick or protege called Laddio, who was the parody character of DC's Robin. Like Batman's protege Robin, Laddio was replaced multiple times, and one of them even became a Nightwing-esque character called 'SwingWing.'

