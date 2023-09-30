Who plays Marie Moreau in The Boys spinoff, Gen V? Meet Jaz Sinclair 

Prime Video released the first three episodes of superhero television series titled Gen V. This new show is a spinoff of the popular series, The Boys, which will release its fourth season soon. Just like its predecessor, the new show will showcase the exploits of superhumans, who didn't choose to be the way they are.

Gen V is led by the 29-year-old actress, Jaz Sinclair. Her character, Marie Moreau, is a bloodbender and had a tragic childhood.

Apart from Sinclair, the show stars Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer aka. Little Cricket, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, and Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty.

Gen V on Prime Video: Jaz Sinclair career and filmography

Born on July 22, 1994, in Dallas, Texas, Jaz Sinclair, in 2013, made her acting debut in HBO's documentary series, Masterclass, appearing in two episodes.

A year later, she starred in NBC's Revolution, as Kim Carson and even appeared in TNT's Rizzoli & Isles.

In 2015, she starred in the film, Paper Towns, alongside Nat Wolff and Cara Delevingne. This Jake Schreier directorial was based on the novel of the same name by John Green. In 2016, she played a surrogate mother in the film When the Bough Breaks. while playing Beatrice Bennett in The Vampire Diaries the next year.

2018 was a massive year for her as she starred in the film Slender Man, and was even cast as Rosalind "Roz" Walker in the Netflix series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The show released two seasons in four parts but was unfortunately canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 11, 2021, it was announced that she was cast as a Red River Supe named Marie Moreau in Prime Video's Gen V.

During an interview with SFX magazine, the actress opened up about her superhero character and got candid about The Boys spinoff. She said:

"In the Gen V world, the kids are still idealistic. They’re not fully formed into either a hero or a villain. For me, that was a really interesting topic and a really interesting time in all of their lives because I feel like it gives us a chance to know where everybody came from and to watch the unfolding of them becoming the kind of hero that they’re gonna become."

She further stated:

"It leaves a lot of room for potential heartbreak, friendships, and stuff that wouldn’t be possible if we were all fully-fledged adults,"

The actress has been dating her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star, Ross Lynch, since 2018. However, fans believe that the pair are not together anymore, but this wasn't confirmed by either of the actors.

Gen V synopsis and other details

According to Prime Video, the official synopsis of Gen V reads:

"From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, a thrilling new series set at America’s only college for superheroes. These gifted students put their moral boundaries to the test, competing for the university’s top ranking, and a chance to join The Seven, Vought International’s elite superhero team. When the school’s dark secrets come to light, they must decide what kind of heroes they want to become."

The show was developed by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. Its first season will have eight episodes in total.