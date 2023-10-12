Gen V episode 5: Major spoilers to expect

Left with a cliffhanger in the fourth episode, fans are now eagerly waiting for Gen V episode 5, which will drop on Friday, October 13, 2023. With the mystery and action increasing to a thrilling level, the spinoff series of The Boys is at a tense moment in the storyline, with students facing inexplicable memory gaps.

The show, which follows young superheroes getting trained in a school exclusively meant for people with superpowers, premiered on Amazon Prime on September 29, 2023. While the spinoff is holding on to the original premise of “power corrupts”, the next generation supes are presented with a dilemma between their desire to accomplish and their conscience.

Gen V episode 5 will take the story further into the strain of choosing the right path as the teenagers try to unravel the mystery of “the Woods”.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 4.

The secret of the memory gap may become clear in Gen V episode 5

More secrets about the Woods will come out (Image via Prime Video)

As more and more people report that they have been missing chunks of their memory, this would need to be looked into. Whether it is Rufus or the Dean, the person responsible for the memory gaps may be exposed in Gen V episode 5.

However, it is likely to be Rufus since he is out to get Marie and she is the one who found a big part of her memory missing. He also holds a grudge against Cate who had tricked him earlier.

Gen V episode 5 may also divulge secrets. There is the added probability of unraveling the wicked activities that were taking place while the leads suffered from amnesia. Marie may start suspecting Shetty’s involvement in all sorts of nefarious activities.

Marie and her friends come together to solve issues (Image via Prime Video)

There may be more revelations about the Woods in Gen V episode 5. Since Luke’s brother Sam knows a lot about evil things going around, including the Woods, he may share his knowledge. As the preview shows Sam warning Emma about dangerous people, it shows his trust in her. The only downside will be if Sam sees and destroys more puppets, he will get captured for his schizophrenia.

It is possible that the budding detective Tek-Knight may find out some clues about all the mysterious affairs in God U in Gen V episode 5. He had been acting strange as he looked for them in the previous episode.

A short description of what happened in Gen V episode 4

All normal school activities continued on the front (Image via Prime Video)

The fourth episode came up with many threads to follow in future episodes of the show while the ranking of students kept changing. The most baffling was Marie and her allies losing part of their memory.

At the end of the episode, before Marie wakes up beside Jordan, she tries to calm Sam down. However, she was surprised to find herself in bed, apparently not remembering what happened in the interim between the two.

A part of the episode focused on Tek-Knight who refused to leave things alone despite the Dean’s warnings. However, his weird antics were more in focus than any conclusive action on his part. Emma, who was missing for some time woke up next to Sam and told him about his brother’s death.

Expand Tweet

Sam went to Dr. Cardosa’s house to kill him. Marie and her friends rushed in to try to save Cardosa. Emma grew in size and pinned Sam while Marie tried to calm him. However, since the whole group missed their memory, it is not clear whether they managed to avert Cardosa’s death.

Watch Gen V episode 5 on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 5 pm PT and Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 1 am BST, on Amazon Prime.