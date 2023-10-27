Gen V episode 7 recap and ending explained

Gen V episode 7 has landed with a bang taking the spinoff on the explosive route akin to the parent series, The Boys. Dean Shetty takes desperate measures to fulfill her desire while Victoria Neuman plays a manipulator, too smooth for the young supes to gauge. As for Cate, she seems to be on the path of redemption.

Gen V episode 7 is the penultimate episode and needed to start winding up the plot for the season finale in the next one. Together episodes 7 and 8 are meant to lay the foundation for season 2 of the show. With the spinoff handing out crossovers, the two shows may complement each other in the future.

Gen V is the story of the young adult superheroes and their lives at the Godolkin University under Vought International, founded by Thomas Godolkin. While the students have already unraveled the mystery of the Woods and the danger they face in their school, they have yet to plan a solution to their problems.

Gen V episode 7 recap: Dean Shetty is exposed

Shetty pushes Cardosa to make the virus more deadly (Image via IMDb and Amazon)

The previous episode had hinted at Dean Shetty’s involvement with Dr Cardosa’s virus experiment. Episode 7, titled Sick, opens with Shetty’s interest in trying to make the virus airborne and contagious to kill all supes. Dr Cardosa looks taken aback by such a suggestion.

While Andre waits with Cate to tackle Indira Shetty, Marie and Jordan secretly invade Shetty’s office to collect evidence against her. Their plan is to hand over the evidence to Victoria Neuman when she arrives for her town hall meeting. While both the girls are in the office, a very drunk Dr Cardosa enters, delivers a file, and exhibits misbehavior before leaving.

Episode 7 sees Emma convincing Sam to stay put in her room as he is the living evidence against Shetty and the Woods experiment, Marie and Jordan learn that Shetty’s family was killed due to a supe and find her hatred justified.

With an unpromising reaction from Cardosa, Shetty meets Grace Mallory, from The Boys, and seeks her help to use the Supe-killing virus. Mallory advises her to stop her vengeance as that would not bring her family back but would harm her. After Shetty leaves, Mallory calls someone on the phone and enquires whether they heard Shetty.

Expand Tweet

Sam leaves Emma’s room to go to town hall with Rufus where Victoria Neuman's meeting is being telecast live. When Cameron and Polarity have a discussion on superhero issues in town hall, Polarity has a seizure on live television which sends out his powers in a bizarre way. Andre rushes to help his dad but Polarity inadvertently destroys the ambulance taking him to the hospital.

On the other side, when Cameron holds discussions with Neuman, the GodU students start thinking that Neuman is an enemy. While Victoria Neuman wants supes of the likes of the Homelander and Soldier Boy to be tried for killing the innocent, the students believe they should be spared as they are in the minority. This creates a riot in the town hall and Victoria has to make a backstage exit.

Marie, who was headed to Victoria with knowledge about Shetty, meets Neuman backstage. They realize that they have similar powers and similar origins. Neuman convinces Marie to use her unremarkable powers to reach heights as Neuman has done. After revealing that she was Marie’s secret benefactor, Neuman listens to everything that Marie reveals about the Woods, Shetty, and the supe-killing virus.

Neuman convinces Marie to focus on building herself (Image via Prime Video)

Neuman assures Marie that the information will be taken care of and Marie should go back to her student life and try to achieve her dream of being in the Seven.

On the other hand, Cate confronts Indira Shetty and refuses to get swayed by the loving gestures of the Dean. She sends a message to her friends to assemble in the Dean’s house and all of them reach there except Andre who stays beside his comatose dad.

Cate forces Shetty to tell the truth in front of everyone and Indira Shetty comes clean about her feelings about the supes. However, at the end of her confession, Cate manipulates her into killing herself. She also manipulates Marie who had rushed in to stop the death.

What does the ending of Gen V episode 7 show?

Marie chooses to use her powers with conscience (Image via Prime Video)

As such, Shetty dies after her confession and the students divide into two factions of thinking by the end of Gen V episode 7. On one side are Sam and Cate who think “Supe lives Matter” and are ready to kill humans for that. On the other side are Marie, Jordan, and Emma who want the supes and humans to co-exist peacefully.

The ending of episode 7 brings in another twist where Cardosa meets Neuman in a parking area. He hands over the virus after receiving an assurance about the safety of his family and exercising compassionate control over things. However, Neuman blasts his head off promptly after getting her hands on the virus.

Expand Tweet

The season finale episode will reveal what sinister plan Neuman might be scheming with the virus. Gen V episode 7, directed by Shana Stein and written by Chelsea Grate, dropped on October 27, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.