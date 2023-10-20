Gen V episode 7 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gen V Episode 7, titled "Sick," will air on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A new teaser trailer for Gen V episode 7 is out, hinting at a fight between Marie and one of The Boys' villains.

The spinoff's last episode disclosed that Godolkin University's studies in the Woods are aimed at creating a virus that exclusively affects Super Heroes. Dean Indira Shetty is in charge of the project and wants to spread the now-famous virus.

The show's Prime Video page has a teaser of the episode in which Marie confronts Victoria Neuman regarding the Woods. A supe assaulting one of Victoria's political rallies and a runaway ambulance carrying some of the core students are also seen in the teaser.

Gen V episode 7 release dates and timings for all regions

Gen V Episode 7, titled "Sick," will air on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time On Amazon Prime Video. Below are the release dates and timings of the episode for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 5 pm Central Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 7 pm Eastern Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 8 pm British Summer Time Friday, October 27, 2023 1 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 5:30 am Central European Summer Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 11 am Philippines Time Thursday, October 26, 2023 8 am

What happened in the previous episode of Gen V

Gen V episode 6 starts with an interrogation scenario in which Cate makes a frantic attempt to explain herself. After a series of events brings the protagonists to a clearing in a forest, it becomes evident that Cate is projecting her experiences from the past onto this new experience.

These flashbacks demonstrate that she has been battling with her abilities since she was a young kid, which helps to explain why her parents kept her out of the house even after they became aware of her potential.

When Cate overuses her abilities, her body shuts down entirely and she experiences a seizure. But she is able to allow her pals into her head, where she offers them all a glimpse of her history. The Boys' Soldier Boy, a rival in Season Three, makes a cameo appearance in this section. He is of course imaginary and leaves after he warns our group that they may get trapped in Cates's mind.

After a brief appearance from Golden Boy (who is also a figment of Cate’s imagination) who fights with Jordan, Cate allows the group to return to reality. She gave them these visions in an attempt to let them all know that none of this was their fault.

It turns out that the virus that is being manufactured in the Woods causes superheroes to become sick. It is not transmissible to healthy humans and has the potential to even kill only supes. Sam (Asa Germann), who managed to get out of the woods, doesn't seem to be affected.

After a romantic moment, Emma takes Sam to meet her friends, and he smashes them through the walls right away. She manages to calm him down in some way, and presto! The episode finishes with our Gen V crew finally all together.

What to expect from Gen V episode 7

While we won't go too far into spoilers, it's safe to assume that the revelations made at the conclusion of episode 6 will have a significant impact. Additionally, the teaser now discloses the appearance of Victoria Neuman, one of the previously anticipated cameos, suggesting that it will also have an influence on the larger The Boys world.

The fact that Victoria Neuman is back for Gen V episode 7 is a major clue that The Boys season 4 storylines are being established for the show. When she was last seen in the franchise, it was disclosed that Homelander had assisted in her selection as a vice presidential candidate. Billy Butcher also made a sarcastic remark that suggested she was the next person the crew intended to take out.

Furthermore, If the Woods holds any significance for The Boys season 4, it remains questionable if Marie and her companions will be able to cease their experiments in the spinoff's upcoming episodes.

The gang is now in more danger than before, and by the time season 1 ends, it's conceivable the virus may still be in development. The fact that Gen V season 2 was renewed lends credence to this, suggesting that the Woods storyline may endure for a while.

But it's also feasible that the Godolkin pupils in Gen V episode 7 (and the episodes that follow) manage to stop the virus. This might lead to several Gen V characters playing significant roles in The Boys, highlighting the significance of the common world within the franchise.

Victoria's participation in Gen V episode 7 suggests the series is setting the stage for season 4 of the main series, regardless of how the last two episodes of the spinoff turn out.

There are two more episodes left in Gen V season 1, but fans can breathe easy knowing it will return for a second season. Showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke have announced in light of the show's renewal by Prime Video that

"sophomore year is gonna be wild" .

Episodes 1-6 of Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video and Gen V episode 7 “Sick” is set to air on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.