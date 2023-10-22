General Hospital: Anna Devane's age explored

Anna Devane is the identical twin of the deceased Dr. Alex Devane, on ABC's General Hospital. She first appeared on the show on April 10, 1985, and has been central to many storylines. Anna Devane plays a complex, mysterious woman with a deep history in the show.

Based on her debut in the show in the spring of 1985, she was a woman in her late 20s. Additionally, age in soap operas often changes as characters age up or down to fit new plots or relationships. Anna Devane usually comes across as a mature and seasoned woman. This works with her past roles as a WSB agent, Port Charles Police Commissioner, and Co-Chief of Staff at General Hospital.

General Hospital: Exploring the age of Anna Devane in the show

Anna Devane in General Hospital (Image via YouTube/ @Teresa Gonzalez)

Fast-forwarding to the present, Anna has evolved from her adventurous past to embrace mother and grandmother roles. She has two children, Robin Scorpio-Drake and Peter August, and is a doting grandmother to Emma and Noah Scorpio-Drake. This family dynamic suggests that Anna's current age could be in the late 50s to early 60s.

Additionally, Finola Hughes, born on October 29, 1959, portrays Anna Devane. While an actor's age doesn't always align with their character's, Hughes' being 64 makes it plausible that Anna is around the same age.

Reflecting on her journey in General Hospital, it's fascinating how Anna's life has unfolded since her dramatic entrance in 1985. Back then, she arrived in Port Charles with a fake burn scar, quickly becoming friends with Holly Sutton. Holly was unaware that Anna was her husband Robert Scorpio's ex-wife.

Anna covertly investigated Holly's past and even sneaked into Robert's W.S.B. communication room. Robert, who was in New York then, returned home to find Anna there, much to his surprise.

Deciding to make Port Charles her home, Anna became Sean Donely's secretary. She and Sean then plotted to fence a valuable Aztec treasure that many were after. Anna and her ex-husband Robert put their differences aside when the treasure went missing and teamed up to recover it.

General Hospital: Significant developments for the upcoming week

A still from General Hospital (Image via YouTube/@GeneralHospital)

On Monday, October 23, Brook Lynn will be taken aback by an unexpected encounter. Cody will express his gratitude after this surprising event, although the reason remains a mystery. Meanwhile, Tracy will make her presence known with a grand entrance, effectively asserting her power.

Subsequently, the atmosphere will tense as Portia and Cyrus engage in a heated face-off. Selina and Sonny will also find themselves in a confrontational situation to round off the day.

On Tuesday, October 24, Scott and Laura will be embroiled in an explosive confrontation. Concurrently, Lucy will reach out to Tracy, seeking to arrange a meeting. As the day unfolds, Nina will be hit with a life-changing revelation that could alter her path.

Finally, standing at a pivotal crossroads, Michael will make a crucial decision that could have lasting implications.

Midweek, on Wednesday, Liesl Obrecht will experience a heartfelt reunion with Willow. Shortly after that, Dante will converse with his friend Cody. Adding to the day's drama, Carly will be blindsided by unsettling news she didn't see coming. To cap it off, Maxie will offer her unique business perspective, contributing to the ongoing discussions.

As we approach the end of the week on Thursday, Curtis will reach his breaking point, igniting a fury within him. Parallel to this, Josslyn will find herself outraged by a shocking revelation. During this tumultuous period, Sonny and Dante will take the opportunity to have a deep, meaningful conversation. Unfortunately, Felicia will make a costly error, leading Cody to receive some challenging food for thought.

To conclude the week on Friday, October 26, Elizabeth will embark on a journey of self-improvement by learning a new skill. In a moment of reconnection, Laura and Alexis will catch up, focusing their discussion on Nikolas.

However, the day won't be without its low points, as TJ will face a disappointing setback. Finally, adding to the week's series of confrontations, Trina will square off with Cyrus, ending the week on a high-stakes note.

General Hospital continues to captivate audiences with intricate characters and gripping storylines. Anna Devane, portrayed brilliantly by Finola Hughes, is a testament to the show's enduring appeal. With another week of high-stakes drama behind us, fans can only wait in anticipation for what the soap opera will bring next.