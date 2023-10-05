General Hospital finally does to Gladys what everyone wanted

General Hospital finally did what every fan ever dreamed of. Gladys is going to be punished for everything she did to Sasha. On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, GH aired an episode where Gladys accepts all the sins she ever committed against Sasha. Shocked to learn that the most trusted person betrayed her, Sasha asked Gladys to surrender to the police by confessing to all the crimes she committed.

In this episode of General Hospital, Chase explains to Sam how Gladys stole from Sasha. He also offers to help Sasha as she is his friend. Sam believes Sasha is strong enough to handle Gladys, but Cody is worried that Gladys may manipulate her and get away with this. The episode is full of twists and turns but delivers what the audience needs.

Gladys on her way to jail: Sasha now knows everything in General Hospital!

Sasha now knows everything in General Hospital. But destiny has other plans. When Sasha asks where she is heading, Gladys says that she wants to accompany Cody. Sasha opens up about how she knows about Gladys and Dr. Montague's plans, including Gladys stealing from her and Montague assisting in the guardianship dissolution. Sasha's dialogue follows:

"You sold Brando's garage behind my back, your own son's blood and sweat, and you treated it like it was nothing! I actually thought that you loved me. How could you do something like this? How could you betray me at my lowest point when I trusted you with my entire life?"

Sasha, with teary eyes and rage, asks Gladys if killing her was the plan all along. Gladys breaks her silence and accepts the part she played with Montague. Gladys says she doesn't know what the tablets are for, and she also didn't intend to ask. She admits that she did all this because of her money problems, not with the intention of killing Sasha.

Gladys has a gambling habit where she loses all her money. So, to get back on her feet, she sold her late son's garage and started to get money from her widowed daughter-in-law, Sasha. Gladys' dialogue follows:

"No, I never wanted him to hurt you! I did everything I could to stop him."

Gladys felt sorry and asked Sasha to forgive her. Sasha asks Gladys to go to the police station and confess to everything she did with Montague so that he won't do this again to anyone. Sasha's dialogue goes:

"Then prove it. Go to the police station and tell them everything that you did and testify against Dr. Montague so he can never do to anyone else what he did to me."

But Gladys, being Gladys, called the cops on Sasha and sent her back to Ferncliff. In the meantime, Gladys planned to leave town. She still didn't realize her mistakes. When she was about to leave, Sam successfully stopped her, and she spilled some more truths. What is Gladys going to do now? Did she pay back all her debts? What does her future look like?

About the General Hospital character Gladys Corbin

Gladys Corbin is an antagonist portrayed by Bonnie Burroughs in General Hospital. The character was first introduced on July 3, 2019, as the mother of Brando and the mother-in-law of Sasha. General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera on the ABC network and is listed in the Guinness World Records for that achievement.

To find out what happens to Gladys next, we need to keep watching this soap opera on weekdays.