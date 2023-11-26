General Hospital spoilers: Marshall's ongoing concern for Curtis, and Gloria opening up to Lois

In the heart of Port Charles, the drama in General Hospital takes an intriguing turn, captivating fans with unexpected twists and revelations. In the latest spoilers, the spotlight is on Marshall's persistent worries about his son, Curtis, and Gloria's candid conversation with Lois.

Fans can anticipate a rollercoaster of emotions, surprising alliances, and discoveries that will impact the destinies of their beloved characters as the narrative develops over the next few weeks. From family dynamics to legal woes and romantic entanglements, Port Charles remains a hotbed of drama and intrigue.

General Hospital Spoilers for Monday, November 27, 2023: Thanksgiving in Port Charles

The week kicks off with Thanksgiving festivities in Port Charles. However, amid the celebrations, there's an undercurrent of tension that promises to leave a lasting impact on the show's characters and on fans.

Curtis' father, Marshall, remains on edge about his son's well-being. However, the reasons behind Marshall's ongoing concerns are yet to be fully revealed, adding an element of mystery to Curtis's storyline. General Hospital fans now brace themselves for the unfolding drama surrounding this father-son dynamic.

Amidst the festivities, Gloria, a character shrouded in intrigue, opens up to Lois. The nature of Gloria's troubles and the significance of her revelation are poised to impact the unfolding plot. Lois, known for her involvement in various characters' lives, becomes a confidante in this unexpected turn of events.

What else to expect from the General Hospital November 27, 2023 episode

As the Thanksgiving festivities unfold, Sonny Corinthos becomes increasingly aware of subtle shifts in the dynamics between his lover, Nina, and his close friend Anna. The unspoken tensions set the stage for potential conflicts.

Sonny Corinthos extends a helping hand to Sasha (Image via ABC)

The episode also teases realizations for both Stella and Portia. The question looms—will their insights align, or are these individual revelations set to create new layers of complexity in the show's narrative?

General Hospital: Previous week's recap

Last week, tensions escalated as Spencer faced a challenging decision and Carly grappled with conflicting advice. Ned's ongoing feud with Drew and Michael over ELQ reignited, adding a layer of complexity to the corporate drama.

Sonny confronted Cyrus and gave him a warning, while Nina sought the truth from Charlotte. Curtis disclosed some information to Jordan, raising questions about how she would react. Additionally, Carly's surprise visit from Drew added an unexpected twist to the unfolding narrative.

A scene from General Hospital's November 23 episode (Image via ABC)

As the week progressed, Valentin and Anna's relationship remained strained, leading to another confrontation. Sasha received an offer from Sonny, and Jordan turned to Mayor Laura for assistance. Dante pursued a lead in his murder investigation, further connecting Anna's past to the unfolding events.

The week concluded with the Quartermaines hoping for a peaceful celebration, and Valentin delicately confronting his daughter. Robert surprised Anna, introducing a new element to their dynamic. Kristina invited Blaze for Thanksgiving dinner at Alexis', while questions arose surrounding Sasha and Cody's relationship.

General Hospital, referred to by fans as GH, has been a mainstay in American daytime television drama since 1963. It's the longest-running entertainment program in ABC's history and the longest-running Hollywood serial.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC network.