General Hospital spoilers for the next week from March 11 to 15

An exciting week in Port Charles awaits viewers as we delve into the latest General Hospital spoilers from Monday, March 11, to Friday, March 15. The long-standing mystery surrounding Jason's disappearance will finally see some resolution, offering viewers a glimpse into his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Jordan is set to find herself grappling with various concerns. Sasha will lend a helping hand, and Maxie will engage in a heartfelt conversation with Spinelli. With a record-breaking 16 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, General Hospital continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storylines and talented cast.

General Hospital spoilers for March 11 to 15, 2024

Monday, March 11

On Monday's episode of General Hospital, Sonny will be in shock when Carly reveals that Jason is back from the dead. Despite their differences, John and Anna will team up to pursue a common goal.

Maxie and Spinelli will try to work through their issues and find common ground. Sasha will offer her support to Cody, provided he accepts it. Jason's whereabouts during the past few years will remain unsolved.

Tuesday, March 12

On Tuesday, Drew will confront Carly, potentially causing trouble in her relationship with Jason. Sam will find herself overwhelmed by emotions while Finn investigates Heather. Natalia will surprise Blaze with unexpected parental insights. Obrecht's absence from Port Charles will lead to speculation about her next move.

Wednesday, March 13

Sonny will grapple with doubts about whether Jason has changed. Michael will receive shocking news, and Curtis will contemplate Selina's motives for sharing information. Drew will struggle to manage his frustration, and Jordan will reconsider her career decisions.

Thursday, March 14

Thursday's episode promises answers as Jason finally reveals his whereabouts since the tunnel collapse. Carly will face a dilemma when John seeks her assistance. Sam's suspicions will become apparent, and Molly will discuss potential charges with Anna. Additionally, backstage drama will unfold in a revealing tell-all.

Friday, March 15

Heather will receive crucial medical information that could change her circumstances. Kevin will confide in Marshall about a medical condition. Diane will approach Alexis with a proposal, possibly involving a collaboration. Josslyn will take drastic measures to prevent Dex from leaving, and Nina's actions will leave Gregory humiliated.

General Hospital: Last week’s recap

Last week on General Hospital, Monday's episode saw Jason's return to Port Charles, which caused quite a stir, mainly when an attempt on Sonny's life went awry, resulting in Dante getting caught in the crossfire.

Tuesday's episode saw tensions escalate as Dante fought for his life after being shot, while Michael and Josslyn found themselves in a frantic situation. Ava and Spinelli made a shocking discovery about Jason, and Anna had pointed questions for Josslyn and Dex.

Meanwhile, Sonny and Ava faced issues, with the former refusing to believe Jason was after him, while Maxie and Spinelli were in trouble with the law. The week concluded with Carly getting taken by surprise, Nina seeking answers from Ava, and Sonny learning about Jagger's progress. Michael urged Dex to reconsider, and Alexis turned to Diane for support.

The latest episodes of General Hospital air on ABC are also available to stream on Hulu.