Genius: MLK/X series- Release date for all episodes and more details explored

The latest installment of National Geographic's Genius: MLK/X spotlights the individual brilliance of America’s two most notable Civil Rights Movement leaders, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The series stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre as the lead characters, respectively.

Jeff Stetson, who previously worked on The Meeting, penned the pilot episode while Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macedon presented it.

A shot from the trailer (Image via National Geographic, Genius: MLK/X, 2:13)

Season 4 of the series premiered on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic and ABC, with streaming scheduled for Disney+ and Hulu on Feb. 2, with two new episodes debuting weekly on all platforms. The compilation series includes a total of eight episodes for this season.

When is Genius: MLK/X releasing? explored

The following is the complete episode distribution schedule for the television series:

Episode 1: Graduation — Thursday, Feb. 1

Episode 2: Who We Are — Thursday, Feb. 1

Episode 3: Protect Us — Thursday, Feb. 8

Episode 4: Watch the Throne — Thursday, Feb. 8

Episode 5: Matriarchs —Thursday, Feb. 15

Episode 6: The American Promise — Thursday, Feb. 15

Episode 7: The Sword and the Shield — Thursday, Feb. 22

Episode 8: Can You Imagine — Thursday, Feb. 22

Who is Genius: MLK/X about? Plot explored

Genius: MLK/X explores the life stories of both King and X, tracing their development from childhood marked by traumatic injustices and influential fathers to becoming the catalysts for the transformation they desired to witness on a global scale.

Kelvin Harrison Jr as Martin Luther King Jr. (image via National Geographic, 1:37)

King was raised in the Jim Crow-era South and spent his childhood in the church. Before discovering his calling at Morehouse and Boston University, he was shaped during his childhood by contrasting experiences and upbringings.

Aaron Pierre as Malcolm X (Image via National Geographic, Genius: MLK/X, 1:42)

X, who was exposed to the Nation of Islam while imprisoned, was brought up in a life of vice and deviant behavior under the constant, lethal cruelty of the Klan. Ultimately, the two visionaries ascended to begin a movement.

Who stars in the Genius: MLK/X series?

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is portrayed by Kelvin Harrison Jr. (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Malcolm X is embodied by Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad), Coretta Scott King is portrayed by Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You), and Betty Shabazz is portrayed by Jayme Lawson (The Batman).

One of the final performances of Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us) is also featured in the series. Once more, 20th Television produced this season. Additionally, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard of Imagine Television, along with the company's president of television, Kristen Zolner, contributed to the production of the series.

Genius debuted Geoffrey Rush in the role of Albert Einstein and Antonio Banderas in the role of Pablo Picasso in its second season. Cindy Erivo portrayed Aretha Franklin in Season 3. The series as a whole has received 20 Emmy nominations, with the leads of all three seasons earning nods for best lead actor or actress in a limited series.

Season 4 of Genius: MLK/X is available now on Disney+ and Hulu starting February 2, following a weekly release.