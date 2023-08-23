Actor Ron Cephas Jones, known for his role in the drama series This Is Us passed away on August 19, 2023, at the age of 66. His cause of death was revealed to be a long-term lung illness. The actor was popular as the character William Hill from This Is Us which also led to him winning an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2017 and the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama series in 2018 and 2020.

He had a lengthy and fruitful career in the entertainment business and was a well-liked actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is approximately $700,000.

Ron Cephas Jones’ net worth revealed

Cephas Jones is mostly popular for his work in This is Us (Image via Getty Images)

Jones was studying jazz under director Arnold Jones when he landed the lead role in a production of Cinderella Ever After. Following this, he decided to change his plans of studying jazz and began studying theater after his sophomore year.

He gradually rose to popularity for his works in television shows like Mr. Robot, Luke Cage, The Get Down, and Truth Be Told. He also made cameo appearances in a variety of films, such as The Holiday Calendar, Half Nelson, Dog Days, Across the Universe, Glass Chin, and Dolemite Is My Name.

He also had four Primetime Emmy nominations and one Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series that he won in 2017, as mentioned earlier.

During the first season of This Is Us, the stars of the show earned anywhere between $40,000 and $115,000 depending on their roles and past experiences. Before the third season of the show, the series regulars bargained for wage hikes.

Expand Tweet

Jones might not have been able to participate in the renegotiation because he had already left the show as a regular at this point. However, it's possible that his Emmy for his work as a guest star helped him land a lucrative contract. Given his experience as a senior actor, it's also possible that he received a deal similar to that of the lead actors during the first seasons.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ron Cephas Jones had a roughly $700,000 net worth as of June 2023. Throughout his career, his contributions to the acting community, both on stage and in films, have been recognized. His work in all the movies and shows contributed to developing his entire net worth.

Expand Tweet

Ron Cephas Jones' life and career

Ron Cephas Jones was a renowned American actor (Image via Getty Images)

Ron Cephas Jones was born in Paterson, New Jersey on January 8, 1957. He attended John F. Kennedy High School and Ramapo College, where he received his diploma. Jones left the college after graduating in 1978. He then traveled to Los Angeles, California, where he worked as a bus driver for the Southern California Rapid Transit District for the following four years.

Before going to New York City in 1985 and settling in, he traveled around for a while and lived in places like New Orleans, San Francisco, and Arizona.

Expand Tweet

Throughout his career, Jones' affection for the stage was apparent. He originally intended to pursue jazz, but changed his mind, switching to theater and rising to prominence in the performing arts community.

As a result of his talent, he was cast in a number of theatrical performances. He also gave a standout performance in a play that was based on the Billie Holiday song Don't Explain.