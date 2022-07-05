Create
Notifications

"You can't leave Luke Cage or Jessica Jones on sidelines": Fans celebrate Daredevil official art but ask for show renewals for other Defenders characters

The Defenders (Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus/Netflix)
The Defenders (Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus/Netflix)
Rohan Pendurkar
Rohan Pendurkar
ANALYST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 03:48 PM IST

Daredevil and the Defenders had a marvelous rollercoaster ride, jumping from one streaming platform to another. In 2015, Marvel and Netflix, in collaboration, initiated the Defenders saga and created characters straight out of comic books that were well received by fans and critics alike.

It started with Charlie Cox's Daredevil and was followed by Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. The superheroes even banded together in The Defenders and showcased the story of the infamous anti-hero, The Punisher.

While fans came pouring in to witness the Marvel street-level heroes, their limited contract tenure led the company to pull the plug on the beloved series.

@disneyplus @cmloweART @freyabettsart Love that @Daredevil will he coming back but you CANNNOT leave Luke Cage or Jessica Jones on the sidelines.

After months of speculation, Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock in a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin appeared in the Hawkeye series.

The Defender saga, which struggled with its existence a few months back, is well alive and breathing as rumors suggest a new season for Daredevil.

That being said, fans are still perplexed about the state of other Defenders. Will Jessica Jones and others be revived? Will the new season of Daredevil be a reboot, continue from Season 3, or be a bit of both?

youtube-cover

Fans cheer for the Daredevil, but Disney is yet to give clarity about future of Defenders

The Defenders shifted base from Netflix to Disney Plus, and so did the fans. Marvel Entertainment recently shared the official art of the Defenders saga on Twitter, and they look incredible, giving spark to the age-old question: Are the Defenders part of MCU?

Heroes, reimagined by artists. 💥 (1/4)#Daredevil 🎨: @cmloweART #JessicaJones 🎨: @freyabettsart https://t.co/yBDWRd5zor
Heroes, reimagined by artists. 💥 (2/4)#LukeCage 🎨: @ryanjshu #IronFist 🎨: @ricojrcrea https://t.co/LTwHxip7km
Heroes, reimagined by artists. 💥 (3/4)#TheDefenders 🎨: @berkaydaglar #ThePunisher 🎨: @ziqqix https://t.co/DA4B5vKRza

A media platform revealed that Daredevil would get a new season with the writers from Covert Affairs and Deck the Halls, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, helming the mantle of the writer and executive producer.

While House of Mouse has not officially stated the comeback of Matt Murdock, rumors suggest that the project is well into production. With the appearances of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in the MCU, fans can rest assured that key characters will reprise their roles.

However, if things don't go well with casting and drawing contracts, the audience can expect a recast of major characters under the guise of multiversal shenanigans. Nonetheless, the audience expects Charlie Cox to appear sooner as a guest star in the upcoming Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The new Hulk series is rumored to be a legal drama, and it would be awesome to watch two of the best lawyers in Marvel's comics take center stage and fight each other or together with words instead of punches. She-Hulk is in LA, while Daredevil operates from New York, but even a simple video call appearance would satisfy fans.

Real question is.... Jessica jones season 4 where u at https://t.co/I56Q1VPr66
@disneyplus @cmloweART @freyabettsart Netflix did a way better job on marvel shows than marvel studios did.
@disneyplus @cmloweART @freyabettsart Just don't give us a PG13 version of those shows. They work exactly because they're the opposed of the MCU.
@disneyplus @SavedDaredevil @cmloweART @freyabettsart Please bring Jessica Jones back next! 🥰 #JessicaJones
@disneyplus @cmloweART @freyabettsart More Punisher please with Jon Bernthal. He's amazing
@disneyplus @cmloweART @freyabettsart Bring back Jessica Jones and runaways!
@Marvel @ThePunisher @berkaydaglar @ziqqix waiting not very patiently for Punisher season 3. let's get on that, shall we?
Also Read Article Continues below

Disney is yet to confirm if the Defenders saga is canon to MCU and if the street-level superheroes are part of Earth – 616. Another concern that fans have raised is the status of characters like The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, as they have not appeared in the news since their standalone series.

Will the actors reprise their roles, or will they be recast? Only time will tell.

Cage and Jones merit revivals, and so does Jon Bernthal's Punisher. The same cannot be said for Iron Fist, though he deserves a second chance.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...