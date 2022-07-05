"You can't leave Luke Cage or Jessica Jones on sidelines": Fans celebrate Daredevil official art but ask for show renewals for other Defenders characters

Daredevil and the Defenders had a marvelous rollercoaster ride, jumping from one streaming platform to another. In 2015, Marvel and Netflix, in collaboration, initiated the Defenders saga and created characters straight out of comic books that were well received by fans and critics alike.

It started with Charlie Cox's Daredevil and was followed by Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. The superheroes even banded together in The Defenders and showcased the story of the infamous anti-hero, The Punisher.

While fans came pouring in to witness the Marvel street-level heroes, their limited contract tenure led the company to pull the plug on the beloved series.

After months of speculation, Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock in a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin appeared in the Hawkeye series.

The Defender saga, which struggled with its existence a few months back, is well alive and breathing as rumors suggest a new season for Daredevil.

That being said, fans are still perplexed about the state of other Defenders. Will Jessica Jones and others be revived? Will the new season of Daredevil be a reboot, continue from Season 3, or be a bit of both?

Fans cheer for the Daredevil, but Disney is yet to give clarity about future of Defenders

The Defenders shifted base from Netflix to Disney Plus, and so did the fans. Marvel Entertainment recently shared the official art of the Defenders saga on Twitter, and they look incredible, giving spark to the age-old question: Are the Defenders part of MCU?

A media platform revealed that Daredevil would get a new season with the writers from Covert Affairs and Deck the Halls, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, helming the mantle of the writer and executive producer.

While House of Mouse has not officially stated the comeback of Matt Murdock, rumors suggest that the project is well into production. With the appearances of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in the MCU, fans can rest assured that key characters will reprise their roles.

However, if things don't go well with casting and drawing contracts, the audience can expect a recast of major characters under the guise of multiversal shenanigans. Nonetheless, the audience expects Charlie Cox to appear sooner as a guest star in the upcoming Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The new Hulk series is rumored to be a legal drama, and it would be awesome to watch two of the best lawyers in Marvel's comics take center stage and fight each other or together with words instead of punches. She-Hulk is in LA, while Daredevil operates from New York, but even a simple video call appearance would satisfy fans.

Disney is yet to confirm if the Defenders saga is canon to MCU and if the street-level superheroes are part of Earth – 616. Another concern that fans have raised is the status of characters like The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, as they have not appeared in the news since their standalone series.

Will the actors reprise their roles, or will they be recast? Only time will tell.

Cage and Jones merit revivals, and so does Jon Bernthal's Punisher. The same cannot be said for Iron Fist, though he deserves a second chance.

