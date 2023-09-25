"Genuinely can't sing": Lara Trump and Tom Petty drama explained as country music cover gets trolled online

American former television producer Lara Trump was trolled online after she released a cover of late musician Tom Petty's song Won't Back Down, as a way of standing against the criticism of the opposition. In the song, the 40-year-old sings in the core:

“Well, I won’t back down / No, I won’t back down; You can stand me up at the gates of hell / But I won’t back down; No, I’ll stand my ground / Won’t be turned around.”

According to NPR, during the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump used the song at a rally despite receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the rocker's family. In a statement posted to Tom Petty's Twitter account, the family stated that the use of the lyrics was "in no way authorized." At the time, the statement read:

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

The song is scheduled to be released on September 29th, distributed by Mailman Media's sub-label First Class Records, which specializes in country music. The song will be made available for pre-sale on Friday. The song failed to impress several netizens, as one of them commented:

X users react to Lara Trump singing Tom Petty's song

After the clip of Lara Trump's cover of Tom Petty's Won't Back Down went viral, X users were shocked and reacted hilariously. Several users slammed Lara Trump and her family for using Petty's songs even after being warned not to. Others trolled the personality for her "flat" singing, with them commenting that Petty would have been angry if he were alive today.

As per media outlet Political Flare, in a recording, Lara Trump said that the song is not a ridicule at Tom Petty's family but “a message to the country that we can’t back down. We can’t stop fighting for this country.”

“I think that there certainly are people who would rather us just kind of lay down, and take it, and let this country kind of fade off into the sunset. But I think that there are millions of Americans who are fighting to keep this country, the country they grew up in for their kids, like me. That’s what I want for my kids one day. So I think the song can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. I got no message for the Petty family because I don’t even think about them."

As of writing, Lara Trump has not responded to the criticism received on her new song.