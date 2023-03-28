How did Tom Leadon die? Tributes pour in as Tom Petty bandmate dies aged 70

Tom Leadon, a well-known musician and guitarist for the Mudcrutch band, recently passed away on March 22, 2023, at the age of 70. His brother Mark Leadon revealed on Facebook that Tom died of "natural causes."

Mike Campbell, guitarist and member of the Tom Petty band, paid tribute to Leadon on Instagram by sharing a few pictures. He wrote in the caption:

"Tom Leadon was my deepest guitar soul brother, we spent countless hours playing acoustic guitars and teaching each other things. A kinder soul never walked the earth. I will always miss his spirit and generosity. Sleep peacefully my old friend. "

Musical trio The Bennett Hall Band also expressed their grief by describing him as a fantastic teacher and friend. They wrote that they had the opportunity to play with him on stage on different occasions, adding:

"He was a great story teller, he loved to critique each show and tell us how we had improved, and he was proud to be part of our journey. What more could ask for in a teacher? We will miss you, Mr. Tom and we love you."

Famous band The Long Players also posted a picture of Leadon and wrote that they were involved in Tom Petty's album Wildflowers in 2022, adding that Leadon was the "emotional core" of the show.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Apart from tributes for Tom Leadon from those in the music industry, Twitter was also flooded with messages from fans and netizens who heard about his demise.

Jeff Slate @jeffslate 🏼🕉️☯️



Adam Carlisle RIP Tom Leadon. It was great to get to know you a bit over the last decade, topped off by sharing the vocal duties on American Girl with you and Jake Thistle last October in Gainesville. Rest easy.🏼🕉️☯️Adam Carlisle RIP Tom Leadon. It was great to get to know you a bit over the last decade, topped off by sharing the vocal duties on American Girl with you and Jake Thistle last October in Gainesville. Rest easy. 🙏🏼🕉️☯️💔📷 Adam Carlisle https://t.co/E1k5RMz4y1

Hawaiian-ish🤷🏻‍♀️ @kellyinhilo I just read that Tom Leadon has died. RIP I just read that Tom Leadon has died. RIP 💔

Brent Ross @brentalanross @MikeCampbellHQ June 7 2016 I saw Mudcrutch at the 9:30 Club in DC. I won VIP tickets through @tompetty fan club. I was able to score a Tom Leadon pic. It was one of the best times of my life. RIP, say hello to Petty for me. @MikeCampbellHQ June 7 2016 I saw Mudcrutch at the 9:30 Club in DC. I won VIP tickets through @tompetty fan club. I was able to score a Tom Leadon pic. It was one of the best times of my life. RIP, say hello to Petty for me. https://t.co/ivtcRDBzqL

Tom Leadon's journey in the music industry

Born on September 16, 1952, Tom Leadon first joined the band Epics where Tom Petty was also a member. They were joined by Mike Campbell and this led to the formation of Mudcrutch in 1970. The original members included Petty, Leadon, and Campbell, along with Jim Lenehan and Randall Marsh.

The group released only two albums, including Mudcrutch in 2008, followed by Mudcrutch 2 in 2016. Both albums were able to grab the top spot on Billboard charts.

Tom Leadon was a member of Mudcrutch (Image via Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

They also released two live albums – Extended Play Live in 2008 and The Very Best Performances from the 2016 Mudcrutch Tour in 2017. They were also popular for their singles like Depot Street, Scare Easy, Hungry No More, and others.

Leadon exited the band in 1972 and continued to play with other bands. This started with Linda Ronstadt's band and the country rock band Silver. Mudcrutch reunited in 2007 after disbanding in 1975 and the group recorded their first album.

Mudcrutch continued to tour, but Petty's demise in 2017 brought a permanent end to the band. According to Tom's biography, Conversations with Tom Petty, Leadon was one of his major inspirations and the reason why he shifted to L.A. to pursue a successful career as a musician.

Poll : 0 votes