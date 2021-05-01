GeorgeNotFound sings "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life," leaves Corpse Husband and fans impressed

Minecraft star George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson recently delivered a perfect rendition of Corpse Husband's popular track, "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life," much to the amazement of the faceless sensation himself.

The 24-year old is often known for his fun antics on stream, especially alongside fellow Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream."

In a recent audio clip posted to the latter's Twitter account, GeorgeNotFound can be heard impersonating Corpse Husband's trademark voice, in a rather accurate manner:

Voice changer or not, George's earnest attempt to make his voice sound characteristically base, akin to that of Corpse's signature baritone, surprisingly did not flatter to deceive.

The British YouTuber's managed to sound quite similar to the faceless internet sensation, as he confidently mouthed the iconic lines from E-Girls:

"Choke me like you hate me, but you love me."

His recent performance left scores of fans in awe, including Corpse Husnamd himself, who hilariously gave his stamp of approval with the following reply:

HES POPPING OFF??? — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) May 1, 2021

In light of George's recent singing skills being put on blast, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of humorous reactions from fans, most of whom began to demand a collab between the streaming giants.

CorpseNotFound: Fans demand a GeorgeNotFound x Corpse Husband collab ft Dream

Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Corpse Husband are three of the biggest names in streaming today, each of whom has built up a stellar following of fans throughout their careers.

While the former are known for their Minecraft streams, the latter has taken the world of Among Us by storm, alongside his thriving music career, having delivered hits such as Agoraphobic and Daywalker ft Machine Gun Kelly.

Dream, too, has a penchant for music, having released his first single, titled Roadtrip, amid extensive fanfare.

With George displaying his singing skills recently, fans soon began to demand a collaboration of sorts between the famous trio.

Here are some of the reactions online as fans came up with a slew of hilarious replies to GeorgeNotFound's Corpse Husband impersonation:

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO — sapnap (@sapnapalt) April 30, 2021

i believe in corpsenotfound supremacy — poppy 🦇 (@WHlTE_TEE) April 30, 2021

Its CnF now 😂

Corpse n Feral boys

Respectfully a stream would be nice — Br.Ooke6149 (@ooke6149) May 1, 2021

HES GOING FERAL YOUR HONOR — gabs ! SELFIE 📌 (@arsondream) April 30, 2021

now tell him to sing it without autotune — lu (@gnfblue) April 30, 2021

uhh nice george pic.twitter.com/Nj0xKdQSc2 — kayla ❥ punz (@punzbias) April 30, 2021

i’m turning your notifs off what is this pic.twitter.com/QDieRmNBAX — payton 💌 selfie pinned (@fruitypayton) April 30, 2021

George absolutely popped off pic.twitter.com/uD2crqFURk — Rat Bot (I Auto-Reply to MC YTers With Rat Pics) (@RatIsSoCute) April 30, 2021

catboys are ruining my life pic.twitter.com/5sdmIjb2We — stephanie :) (@dttwtpain) April 30, 2021

i love how even though he has a voice changer on you can still tell he is trying to make his voice deeper — elise (@dreamisbigbrain) April 30, 2021

maybe this is the first time I've felt genuine happiness in weeks — jay | missing dnf (@_caramelcatt) April 30, 2021

he is the best when is the full cover coming out. stream e girls are ruining my life by gnf — gnf updates !! (@GNFUPDATES) April 30, 2021

does that mean we get a corpse and george collab soon? /hj — feral boys updates! (@theferalupdates) April 30, 2021

I always knew they were the same person pic.twitter.com/EMhJJFDvb3 — B3 ☀️ (@bbitchbekah) April 30, 2021

this version is so much better — Wheatskins (@Wheatskins_) April 30, 2021

george and corpse collab when? pic.twitter.com/4fSTuEnm03 — scooby dooby dont (@scooby_snaxs) April 30, 2021

With Dream gearing up for the release of his next song, Mask, and Corpse Husband reportedly working on new music, fans continue to enthusiastically harbor hopes of GeorgeNotFound possibly making his music debut alongside them.