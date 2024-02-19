"Getting bodied by a bag of chips is crazy": Internet reacts to Chris Brown’s claims of All-Star Celebrity Game rescinded invite

Chris Brown recently made his way into the spotlight after claiming he was disinvited to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Taking to his Instagram stories, he accused the NBA of retracting their invite because of his “past.” Chris Brown also mentioned that the NBA took back their invite “because of sponsors, like Ruffles," which is a popular potato chips company in the US.

The artist also shared a few screenshots of emails that he apparently received from the NBA on January 22, 2024. The mail was an invite to the NBA ESPN All-Star Celebrity Game, which was held on February 16, 2024. The Look at Me Now singer also shared a screenshot of the email with details of his uniform.

Netizens reacted to Brown's claims of the NBA disinviting him from the All-Celebrity game held on February 16. (Image via Instagram/chrisbrownofficial)

Chris Brown, who has been accused of domestic violence several times over the years, believes that due to his past controversies, the NBA decided to take back their decision to include the singer in the game. Meanwhile, several other celebrities were invited to the event, including Kansas City Chiefs player Mecole Hardman Jr., talk show host and singer Jennifer Hudson, and other artists like Walk Hayes.

As soon as Chris’ Instagram story went viral, social media users began reacting to it. One social media user noted how he was defeated by a "bag of chips."

Social media users react to Chris Brown’s claims of being disinvited from the NBA games

Chris Brown’s Instagram story uploaded on Saturday, February 17, 2024, created a stir on social media as many netizens were prompted to react to his claims about the NBA sponsors deciding to take back their invite, reportedly due to his legal cases and accusations.

Netizens were once again reminded of his legal battles, including the one wherein he was accused of allegedly hitting a woman during an argument in 2021. The complaint also stated that Brown physically assaulted the woman while they were together at a party on a yacht.

On the other hand, his fiasco with popular singer Rihanna is still fresh in fans' minds, as the Umbrella singer had also accused Chris Brown of assault. At the time, Rihanna claimed that Brown had reportedly assaulted her in a Lamborghini the night prior to the Grammys.

The screenshots of the singer’s story went viral on social media, and here is how the masses reacted to @PopCrave's post.

While social media users continue to talk about Chris Brown’s controversies and claims of being disinvited, the NBA has not yet responded to these allegations. The sponsors have also remained tight-lipped about the same.