"She fought the mother and daughter": At Home cashier fight viral video sparks wild reactions online

Internet users seemingly enjoy dramatic fights, and the At Home retail company is currently at the center of attention for that. A video of a cashier getting into an altercation with a customer has gone viral across social media platforms.

As the story is currently developing, not much information about the identities of those involved has been made available online. Nonetheless, netizens have taken to the internet to express shock over the occurrence.

The Beat A B*tch X community has gained massive traction on the platform after user @nkmulan uploaded a video of the At Home fight. In the post, which was uploaded on February 14, two women, including a cashier and a customer, got into a heated argument.

The duo repeatedly threw expletives at each other, with a child, possibly of the customer, patiently waiting in the background. At one point, the cashier told the customer:

“I’m going to beat this b***h.”

Why the feud between the two broke out was not known at the time of writing this article.

At Home cashier fight video goes viral on X

Another At Home employee appeared to attempt an intervention, but the cashier asked the customer to exit the store and meet her outside for a physical dual. One could also see an unknown man seemingly dancing out of excitement for the upcoming fight, in the background.

In another clip, the customer, the child, and the cashier get into a physical fight, which leaves them in a fit on the floor. Several employees then intervene to break them apart.

At the time of writing this article, the X post had amassed over 15 million views.

While opining on what occurred, X user @AYoungBlackKing quipped that one will get their “a*s beat for talking crazy to they cashiers.”

Netizen reacts to the fight at the retail store (Image via X)

“Daughter gonna hate her mother down after this”: Furniture store fight video sparks wild reactions online

Netizens took to the social networking site to flood it with their shocked reactions. While some felt pitiful about the child getting involved, others took the altercation in jest. A few reactions read:

The shop had not publicly addressed the viral fight at the time of writing this article.

At Home is not the only shopping outlet that has become the topic of interest online. In the past week, Sephora garnered immense traction after a teenager was exposed for doing blackface.

The girl and her chaperone went viral after the former was seen wearing dark makeup. The staff were visibly upset about their behavior; however, the child and the adult refused to accept that they were at fault.

Since then, internet sleuths have done their best to find the identity of the chaperone who seemingly encouraged the offensive action. Many found that the woman in the video was Guatemala City resident Margarita Botto.

