"Getting diabetes speedrun": Coke and Pepsi testosterone claim sparks hilarious meme fest online

A recent study that concluded that drinking aerated beverages like Coke and Pepsi could lead to higher testosterone levels and larger testicles has sparked a meme fest online.

The purpose of the research, which was carried out by Northwest Minzu University in China, was to determine how carbonated beverages affected male fertility and reproductive organs.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the study conducted with Pepsi and Coke.

Researchers conducted the study over 15 days on three groups of mice - one that drank only water and the other two with different variations of Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

The test concluded that drinking carbonated beverages could lead to bigger testis and enhanced levels of testosterone secretion in the body.

Twitter reactions to Pepsi and Coke study

After a Chinese study conducted on mice to determine the impact of Pepsi and Coke on fertility and the male reproductive system went viral, the Twitterati reacted with hilarious memes. Several users joked about drinking gallons of cola, while others hailed Randy from South Park as the hero of the study.

Others asked Pepsi and Coke to end their decades-old rivalry and shake hands since they were in this together.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

Screenshot of a Twitter user responding to the claim that consuming aerated drinks could lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels.

What exactly happened in the study?

Three groups of mice were observed by researchers from China's Northwest Minzu University for a period of 15 days. The experiment on mice included drawing blood and weighing their testicles.

The animals were tested on the first day and the fifth, seventh, tenth, and fifteenth days.

The researchers discovered a significant difference between mice who drank 100 percent of Coke and Pepsi and mice who drank water and Pepsi.

For example, the male hormone was higher in mice that drank pure Coca-Cola than in mice that drank water.

In conclusion, the study revealed:

“Drinking Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola could promote testis development and enhance testosterone secretion [ …] our findings provide the scientific basis for fully understanding carbonated beverages effects and their mechanism on development and reproduction functions of humans, and how they benefit the prevention of prostate dysfunction and cancer.”

The current study contradicts the findings of previous studies that found that consumption of sugary drinks made men less fertile.

Poll : 0 votes