Where did Kim Kardashian study? Netizens troll reality star for 2-hour Harvard Business School speech

Socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian gave a surprise 2-hour lecture at Harvard Business School (HBS) detailing her success story with SKIMS, her shapewear brand, on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Kim's visit to the Ivy League School marked the fourth-annual installment of Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer, a session that features various entrepreneurs.

She was joined by SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede, who addressed the students as well. An attendee told People, she discussed her various business ventures, including SKIMS and SKKY Partners, a private equity fund to support budding entrepreneurs.

The businesswoman aspires to become a lawyer through apprenticeships without officially enrolling into any law school. The state of California where she resides does not have a law that prerequisites a degree to take the Bar exam.

She took the first-year Bar exam multiple times before clearing it in 2021. Kim credits Criminal Justice reform advocate Van Jones and his efforts to lower the incarcerated population as her inspiration.

"I want out of this timeline please.": Twitterati troll Kim Kardashian for guest lecture at an Ivy league school

As news of Kim Kardashian's 2-hour guest lecture at Harvard Business School spread, internet users took to their socials to express their shock and mocked the turn of events.

Netizens stated that Kardashian and Harvard are two words that shouldn't appear in the same sentence. They trolled her about running a business on her parents' money without having any real talent.

Some called out Kim for her current goal of becoming a lawyer without having a bachelors degree. Here are some comments seen on Twitter mocking Kim:

More about Kim Kardashian's lecture at Harvard

Moving Beyond Direct-to-Consumer, is led by Professors Len Schlesinger and Ayelet Israel, with assistance from fellow professor Matt Higgins.

A student told People that Kim Kardashian was more of a supplemnetary figure at the lecture, stating:

"She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture."

The businesswoman wanted to keep her appearance at the Ivy-League school "very low-key." However, she was surrounded by her camera crew and a mass of students. Social media posts and videos from the event and the school showed the shapewear mogul dressed in a black pinstripe suit with a black trench coat.

Maddie Yardley @maddieyardley not every day you see Kim K at your workplace! not every day you see Kim K at your workplace! https://t.co/FPvlh0N34C

Prior to her lecture, she visited the controversial bronze sculpture The Embrace dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King. Her visit was a short one as she flew in to Boston on Thursday evening and left for Los Angeles by Friday afternoon.

Kim Kardashian's guest lecture at Harvard Business School will be featured later this year on Hulu's The Kardashians.

