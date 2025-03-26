Ghirardelli introduces new Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix: Price, availability, and more details explored

The premium American chocolatier Ghirardelli has launched a new product for its gluten-free consumers. According to PR Newswire, the brand that "Makes Life a Bite Better" has debuted its new Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix.

Ad

Continuing its tradition of elevating everyday moments, the American confectioner, which is known for premium chocolate products, including squares, bars, and chips, will allow its fans to indulge in the same decadent Ghirardelli brownie experience made with the same luscious chocolate.

Starting at $5.99, the Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix is available for fans to buy at grocery stores including Walmart, Kroger and other participating retailers nationwide.

The new Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix from Ghirardelli, explored

On March 22, 2025, the brand introduced its new Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix to its fans on Instagram. Sharing a post, they wrote:

Ad

“Deliciously rich, perfectly fudgy, and now…Gluten Free! New Ghirardelli Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix means decadent brownies everybody gets to enjoy! Available at HEB, Meijer, Kroger and Walmart, with more retailers coming soon.”

Ad

Meanwhile, David Dulyx, vice president of licensing and professional products division (PPD) for Ghirardelli, said in a press release on March 25, 2025 (via PR Newswire):

"This highly anticipated offering allows everyone to enjoy the rich chocolate goodness of Ghirardelli's beloved Double Chocolate Brownie."

He further added:

"We're delighted to bring the same cherished craftsmanship and decadent indulgence into the kitchens of all home bakers, regardless of dietary needs."

Ad

The new Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix features premium semi-sweet and bittersweet chocolate chips. A unique blend of cocoa powders with a hint of vanilla, this mix creates the signature Ghirardelli flavor profile.

Packed in an 18-oz brownie pouch, this mix, as per the press release, when mixed with butter, water, oil and an egg, will give a rich, fudgy, gluten-free brownie treat. Notably, instead of wheat flour, the Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix uses brown rice flour.

Ad

Price and availability

The new Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie Mix starts at $5.99. It is available to purchase from participating grocery retailers nationwide, including Walmart, HEB, Meijer, and Kroger.

Ghirardelli's baking chocolate offerings

Besides chocolates, the American confectioner also offers baking products for desserts. Their range of baking offerings includes premium chocolate chips, baking chocolate bars, chocolate syrups, and other ingredients.

Celebrating the versatility of its products, the website says:

“From fudgy brownies to chewy chocolate chip cookies, and from classic chocolate cakes to gourmet creations like soufflés, tarts, and more, every chocolate dessert recipe begins with high quality ingredients. Infuse rich chocolate flavor and pure joy into every bite of your creations with Ghirardelli baking chocolate products.”

Ad

Ghirardelli's Premium All-in-One Baking Kit (Image via Ghirardelli)

Meanwhile, the brand also has a Premium All-in-One Baking Kit. An online exclusive offering, this All-in-One Baking Kit is priced at $34.95 and contains products including 1 bottle of Premium Caramel Sauce, 1 bag of 100% Unsweetened Ground Cocoa, 1 Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Bar, 1 bag of Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips, and 1 bag of 60% Cacao Baking Chips.

Ad

About Ghirardelli

Founded in 1852 by Italian chocolatier Domenico Ghirardelli, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is among the few companies in the United States that control the entire chocolate-making process, from bean to bar.

Now wholly owned by Swiss confectioner Lindt & Sprüngli, the brand is known for its premium chocolate signature offering of squares, bars, and other cocoa bean products. They offer a variety of chocolate flavors, like dark, milk, and white, as well as caramel and other fillings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback