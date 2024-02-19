Ghosts season 3 episode 2: Release date, where to watch and more

Ghosts season 3 episode 2 will arrive on CBS on February 22, 2024. The third season, which premiered on February 15, releases one episode each week.

After the previous season, the concept of “moving on” or “sucked out” was introduced, with revelation of one spirit going that way. How the rest of the inmates of the villa cope with that and their other issues will be disclosed in the upcoming episode.

In 2019, CBS announced the adaptation of BBC One’s Ghosts. Season 1 premiered in October 2021 and wound up in April 2022, while season 2 arrived in September 2022 and aired till May 2023.

The third season was renewed in January 2023 to arrive in February next year. Ghosts season 3 episode 2 will continue the storyline of the third season with many of the souls getting redemption by the end of the season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader’s discretion is advisable.

Ghosts season 3 episode 2

Flower left the inmates in the first episode (Image via CBS)

CBS’s Ghosts season 3 episode 2 has taken Thursday’s timeslot in the western subcontinent.

As such, the show will air simultaneously in all regions that can access the show. The timing for some of the zones is mentioned below.

Hawaii Time Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 3.30 pm Pacific Time Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 5.30 pm Central Time Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 7.30 pm Eastern Time Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 8.30 pm Ontario, Canada Time Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 8.30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 23, 2024, at 1.30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, February 23, 2024, at 10.30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11.30 am

Where to watch Ghosts season 3 episode 2?

The show is a CBS exclusive and is aired on the channel first. As such, Ghosts season 3 episode 2 will be available on CBS when it arrives on February 22, 2024.

The viewers who do not have a TV antenna or TV provider with access to CBS can access the channel through CBS live streaming services like Fubo TV, YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV.

Paramount+ is the streaming partner for CBS, and Ghosts season 3 episode 2 will be available the next day for Paramount Plus subscribers, but subscribers of Paramount Plus with Showtime can stream it live.

A quick recap of Ghosts season 3 episode 1

Titled The Owl, the opening episode of Ghosts season 3 reveals the truth behind the previous season’s cliffhanger. It came to light that the spirit who had moved on was Flower, played by Sheila Carrasco, leaving both Thorfinn and Sam disappointed.

Thorfinn, played by Devan Chandler Long, who had started having softer emotions for Flower feels sad. Similarly, Sam realized that she was not ready to say goodbye to the spirits that she had developed a rapport with.

Jay explained the Hindu philosophy of reincarnation in an attempt to calm Thorfinn. They found an owl perched on the barn rafters, spoiling Jay’s plans to turn the space into a restaurant, but Thorfinn believed that the owl was Flower reincarnated.

Sam caged the owl and kept it in the house, trying to please all parties, but other spirits found the bird too noisy. While the Arondekars convinced Thor to let go of the owl, as Flower was a “free spirit”, Jay released the owl, but the owl returned to attack Jay.

In another thread of the plot, Pete invited all the cholera spirits to leave the basement and move upstairs. However, the cholera victim, Nancy, loved to come upstairs alone, away from the rest of the basement ghosts.

Trying to keep the rest from coming up, she pretended to hear Pete insulting the cholera ghosts. The ghosts in return stayed back in the basement, leaving Pete baffled.

Expected plot predictions for Ghosts season 3 episode 2

The upcoming episode is titled Man of Your Dreams and will take over from where the first episode left off. The synopsis of Ghosts season 3 episode 2 reads:

“Sam learns one of the ghosts’ powers is to enter the dreams of the living and influence their decisions; two of the ghosts think they’ve learned the secret to moving on.”

In the wake of this startling new discovery, there will be more intrigue and uncertainty among the residents of the villa, particularly Sam. She needs to delve into the implications of this power that can be manipulative for others.

Meanwhile, two of the departed souls seem to have understood the secret behind “moving on” and want to walk on the path. While they will strive for closure, their redemption will bring them to face their pasts and make choices to shape their futures.

Tune in to CBS/Paramount+ at the designated time to watch Ghosts season 3 episode 2 as it drops on the parent channel on Thursday, February 22, 2024.