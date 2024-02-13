Ghosts season 3 episode 1: Release date, synopsis, and more

In recent years, CBS’ Ghosts has emerged as one of the most hilarious modern sitcoms. Much like in the fashion of The Office, Ghosts takes inspiration from a British series of the same name, created by the likes of Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

The two then decided to recreate an American version of the series, which saw its premiere back in October 2021. To date, two seasons have been released with comprehensive success, with season 3 set to premiere on February 15.

Ghosts revolves around a married New York-based couple, Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who get an eye-watering deal on a suburban house only to find out that it is filled with ghosts. Featuring a range of whimsical spirits and a talented cast, the American version has also managed to create a comprehensive viewer base, and fans will be excited for the upcoming release of season 3, episode 1, titled 'The Owl.'

Ghosts season 3 episode 1: Everything you ought to know

Fans can expect season 3 of Ghosts to follow the past trend and present an utterly hilarious rollercoaster of a season. Season 2 was left with a cliffhanger as Sam was shown witnessing a beam of light from the house’s roof. It meant that one of the several spirits from the mansion had moved on to the afterlife.

However, the season 2 finale did not reveal who the ghost was, nor did it focus on the tasks they had to complete on the human plane. Season 3 is expected to provide answers, starting from 'The Owl.'

It is set to be released on February 15 at 8:30 pm ET, with further episodes following the same timeslot. They will be released every Wednesday at 8:30 pm ET. Until now, the titles of four new episodes have been released by CBS, with further details set to be announced once the first four episodes come out.

Regardless, as far as the teaser for season 3 is concerned, it does not reveal too many details about the threads season 2 had left fans with. Instead, it promises another hilarious insight into the lives of the two New Yorkers, played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar. The series has created a huge viewer base who will be looking to return to Woodstone B&B, and it is now set to come to an end.

Season 2 also saw the burning question of who got "sucked off" (a term that was coined by the spirits to refer to crossing over to the other side) at Woodstone B&B coming up multiple times. It is set to be answered in season 3 episode 1. Early reviews of season 3 have been mixed, with some critics who watched the initial episodes criticizing the rushed writing and character arc troubles.

With fans set to get their hands on season 3 soon, they might be tempted to make their own conclusions. Ghosts season 3 premieres on Thursday, February 15, at 8:30 pm EST on CBS and Paramount+.

